Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Global Market 2019, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast To 2024
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.
Vendor neutral archive (VNA) software is a software that can store medical images in a standard format and interface, making them accessible to healthcare professionals regardless of what proprietary system created the images.
In 2018, the global Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
FUJIFILM
Acuo by Hyland
Carestream Health
BridgeHead Software
Alfresco
Lexmark
IBM Watson Health
GE Healthcare
Dicom Systems
CoActiv Medical
Sectra Inc
Siemens Healthineers
Philips Healthcare
Agfa Healthcare NV
Novarad Corporation
Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3921454-global-vendor-neutral-archives-vna-software-market-size
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
Web Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3921454-global-vendor-neutral-archives-vna-software-market-size
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 Web Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 SMEs
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Market Size
2.2 Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 FUJIFILM
12.1.1 FUJIFILM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Introduction
12.1.4 FUJIFILM Revenue in Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 FUJIFILM Recent Development
12.2 Acuo by Hyland
12.2.1 Acuo by Hyland Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Introduction
12.2.4 Acuo by Hyland Revenue in Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Acuo by Hyland Recent Development
12.3 Carestream Health
12.3.1 Carestream Health Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Introduction
12.3.4 Carestream Health Revenue in Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Carestream Health Recent Development
12.4 BridgeHead Software
12.4.1 BridgeHead Software Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Introduction
12.4.4 BridgeHead Software Revenue in Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 BridgeHead Software Recent Development
12.5 Alfresco
12.5.1 Alfresco Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Introduction
12.5.4 Alfresco Revenue in Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Alfresco Recent Development
12.6 Lexmark
12.6.1 Lexmark Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Introduction
12.6.4 Lexmark Revenue in Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Lexmark Recent Development
12.7 IBM Watson Health
12.7.1 IBM Watson Health Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Introduction
12.7.4 IBM Watson Health Revenue in Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 IBM Watson Health Recent Development
12.8 GE Healthcare
12.8.1 GE Healthcare Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Introduction
12.8.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development
12.9 Dicom Systems
12.9.1 Dicom Systems Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Introduction
12.9.4 Dicom Systems Revenue in Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Dicom Systems Recent Development
12.10 CoActiv Medical
12.10.1 CoActiv Medical Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Introduction
12.10.4 CoActiv Medical Revenue in Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 CoActiv Medical Recent Development
12.11 Sectra Inc
12.12 Siemens Healthineers
12.13 Philips Healthcare
12.14 Agfa Healthcare NV
12.15 Novarad Corporation
Continued….
Contact Info:
Name: NORAH TRENT
Email: Send Email
Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar, Pune – 411028
Phone: +1-646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3921454-global-vendor-neutral-archives-vna-software-market-size
Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/vendor-neutral-archives-vna-software-global-market-2019-industry-analysis-growth-trends-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2024/502543
Source: MarketersMedia
Release ID: 502543