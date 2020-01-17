Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Global Market 2019, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast To 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

Vendor neutral archive (VNA) software is a software that can store medical images in a standard format and interface, making them accessible to healthcare professionals regardless of what proprietary system created the images.

In 2018, the global Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

FUJIFILM

Acuo by Hyland

Carestream Health

BridgeHead Software

Alfresco

Lexmark

IBM Watson Health

GE Healthcare

Dicom Systems

CoActiv Medical

Sectra Inc

Siemens Healthineers

Philips Healthcare

Agfa Healthcare NV

Novarad Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

Web Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud Based

1.4.3 Web Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 SMEs

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Market Size

2.2 Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 FUJIFILM

12.1.1 FUJIFILM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Introduction

12.1.4 FUJIFILM Revenue in Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 FUJIFILM Recent Development

12.2 Acuo by Hyland

12.2.1 Acuo by Hyland Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Introduction

12.2.4 Acuo by Hyland Revenue in Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Acuo by Hyland Recent Development

12.3 Carestream Health

12.3.1 Carestream Health Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Introduction

12.3.4 Carestream Health Revenue in Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Carestream Health Recent Development

12.4 BridgeHead Software

12.4.1 BridgeHead Software Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Introduction

12.4.4 BridgeHead Software Revenue in Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 BridgeHead Software Recent Development

12.5 Alfresco

12.5.1 Alfresco Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Introduction

12.5.4 Alfresco Revenue in Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Alfresco Recent Development

12.6 Lexmark

12.6.1 Lexmark Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Introduction

12.6.4 Lexmark Revenue in Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Lexmark Recent Development

12.7 IBM Watson Health

12.7.1 IBM Watson Health Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Introduction

12.7.4 IBM Watson Health Revenue in Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 IBM Watson Health Recent Development

12.8 GE Healthcare

12.8.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Introduction

12.8.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

12.9 Dicom Systems

12.9.1 Dicom Systems Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Introduction

12.9.4 Dicom Systems Revenue in Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Dicom Systems Recent Development

12.10 CoActiv Medical

12.10.1 CoActiv Medical Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Introduction

12.10.4 CoActiv Medical Revenue in Vendor-Neutral Archives (VNA) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 CoActiv Medical Recent Development

12.11 Sectra Inc

12.12 Siemens Healthineers

12.13 Philips Healthcare

12.14 Agfa Healthcare NV

12.15 Novarad Corporation

Continued….

