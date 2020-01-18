Aerospace Flight Control System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Segments Overview, Major Geographies, Prominent Players Review and Forecast To 2023

Aerospace Flight Control System Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Aerospace Flight Control System Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Application (Commercial Aviation, Business Aviation, & Military Aviation), by Platform (Fixed Wing & Rotary Wing), Aircraft Type, Technology, and by Region – Global Forecast Till 2023.

Aerospace Flight Control System Market Scenario

Flight control system is design to facilitate the better aircraft maneuverability. It includes control surface, cockpit controls, linkage connection, aircraft engine controls, and other required equipment to control the direction of aircraft. It is designed in such a way to exert force in different directions and generate a force that change the direction of aircraft. Modern aircraft have replaced heavier and slower mechanical flight systems with electro-mechanical flight control systems that consist of electronically generated signals.

The flight control computer interprets signals from the pilot’s yoke and then provides electronic commands to the actuators to move the control surfaces. This not only improves airplane performance, ensuring a smoother ride in turbulent weather, but it also reduces weight and is easier to maintain. The rise in popularity of unmanned aircraft and lightweight aircraft in aircraft applications is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. However, there are some shortcomings in the operating performance of the flight control systems, such as difficulty in achieving interoperability among so many different systems and technologies.

For instance, the Boeing Company had signed contract with Nabtesco Corporation to supply flight control actuation systems for the 777X program. Similarly, the Leibherr Aerospace had signed a contract with Boeing Company to supply high-lift actuators, power drive unit, and the hydraulic motor for the new wide-body aircraft 777X. Moreover, the Parker Aerospace signed a contract with Aviation Industry Corporation of China’s AVIC Aircraft Co. Ltd to supply the flight control actuation and hydraulic system for the new MA700 regional aircraft.

The factors responsible for the growth of aerospace flight control system market are the growing demand for new aircraft due to the increase in air travel across the globe.. Other key drivers expected to contribute towards the growth of the aerospace flight control system market are the growing demand for lightweight aircraft and increasing demand for unmanned air vehicles.

Key Players

The key players in the global aerospace flight control system market are-

Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.)

Safran S.A. (France)

Liebherr Group (Switzerland)

BAE Systems plc (U.S.)

Moog Incorporation (U.S.)

United Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Rockwell Collins Inc (U.S.)

Nabtesco Corporation (Japan)

Parker Hannifin Corp. (U.S)

West Star Aviation, Inc.(U.S)

Market Segmentation and Geogrpaphic Overview

The aerospace flight control system market is segmented based on application, platform, aircraft type, technology, and regions. On the basis of platform, the rotary wing is widely used and comprises the largest market share due to the growing demand of helicopters in military applications, transportation industry, emergency medical services, and special missions. On the basis of technology, hydro-mechanical is estimated to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the ability to deliver greater power without consuming much space. Various applications where hydro-mechanical are generally used are flight control surface, wing flaps, and others. On the basis of application, commercial aviation segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rise in air passenger traffic.

The market is segmented based on region into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to dominate the market in future due to advancement in technology in flight control systems and growing military modernization programs, such as advanced fighter jets and unmanned air vehicles. Asia Pacific is second to the North America market in aerospace flight control system due to increased demand for new aircraft from regional airline companies, procurement of fighter aircraft, and use of unmanned aerial systems in military programs. Thus, the global aerospace flight control system market is estimated to witness a CAGR of approximately 7% from 2017 to 2023.

Scope of Report

The report for Global Aerospace Flight Control System Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

Continued…….

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Aerospace Flight Control System Market: by Region, 2017-2023

Table 2 North America Aerospace Flight Control System Market: by Country, 2017-2023

Table 3 Europe Aerospace Flight Control System Market: by Country, 2017-2023

Table 4 Asia Pacific Aerospace Flight Control System Market: by Country, 2017-2023

Table 6 Middle East & Africa Aerospace Flight Control System Market: by Country, 2017-2023

Table 7 South America Aerospace Flight Control System Market: by Country, 2017-2023

Table 8 Global Aerospace Flight Control System Market, by Application, by Regions, 2017-2023

Table 9 North America Aerospace Flight Control System Market, by Application, by Country, 2017-2023

Table 10 Europe Aerospace Flight Control System Market, by Application, by Country, 2017-2023

Continued…….

