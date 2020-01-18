Anti-Drone Market: Great Opportunities Available for the Vendors 2017-2025 | Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Boeing Co., Dedrone Detect Inc., DRONESHIELD

In a highly competitive global anti-drone market, innovation is the key that companies in the market are relying upon to be progressive. The market is also witnessing entry of start-ups with their bandwagon of ideas for innovation that will further intensify competition in this market.

The global anti-drone market is primarily driven by the need to counter security issues posed by intrusion of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned aerials systems (UASs). UAVs and UASs have the capability to track, identify, and locate drone vehicles from a certain distance and prevent unlawful activities that could cause harm to civilian life.

Technological advances for the manufacture of aerial vehicles leading to their dropped prices have made them affordable for several end users. This is also stoking growth of the anti-drone market.

A report by Transparency Market Research forecasts the global anti-drone market to expand at an impressive 19.9% CAGR between 2017 and 2025 and attain a valuation of US$1,204.9 mn by 2025. The market was evaluated to be worth US$214.7 mn in 2016.

Military End-use Segment to Account for Substantial Market Share through 2025

The report studies the global anti-drone market on the basis of type, end use, and geography. The segments of the market based upon type are detection systems and neutralizing systems. Neutralizing system occupied the leading market share in the global anti-drone market in 2016 in terms of revenue. Amongst the detection system segment, radar based and active optics systems are the leading sub-segments. The low price factor of these technologies over RF emission or acoustics type detection system accounts for their lead positions.

In terms of end-use, the segments of the global anti-drone market are government, military, airfields, power stations, fuel storage, and others. The segments of military and government are the key end-users of anti-drones systems, the segments held the leading share of the market in 2016. The military segment is predicted to display rapid growth among all over the forecast period followed by the government segment.

Apart from military and government, the commercial sector is also expected to contribute significantly to the anti-drone market over the forecast period. This involves use of anti-drone for protection of airports, government buildings, commercial buildings, places of public gatherings, etc.

Use of Technology for Enhancing National Security Makes North America Leader

The segments of the global anti-drone market, based on geography are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Amongst all, North America is anticipated to display rapid growth at a CAGR of 21.6% between 2017 and 2025. The growth of the regional market is expected to be mainly driven by neutralization technology segment, which is expected to rise at a CAGR of 21.6% between 2017 and 2025. The military force of the United States along with other NATO members have been using anti-drone systems in the war-torn areas of Syria and Afghanistan. The deployment of anti-drone systems in commercial and government buildings, prisons, or places of public gatherings have also been stoking growth of the anti-drone market in North America.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to closely follow North America in terms of growth rate over the forecast period. The region is expected to rise at a CAGR of 20.7% between 2017 and 2025 mainly driven by the demand for neutralizing system segment. China and India display substantial demand for anti-drone systems mainly for military use. Apart from this, law enforcement agencies in China have also started using anti-drone guns for public safety. The end-use segments of government, airfields, and military account for more than 70% of the Asia Pacific anti-drone market.