Bluetooth Speaker Market Emerging Trends Boosts the Global Industry Growth by 2027

The ability of Bluetooth speakers to stream audio content wirelessly is one of the key factors driving the global demand for these speakers. In addition to this, Bluetooth speakers are wireless and need minimal space, as compared to home theaters, which is also a reason why consumers are inclined towards buying them. As Bluetooth speakers run on batteries, they are ideal for outdoor purposes. Other advantages of these speakers include hassle free maintenance, increased durability, and good functionalities, and this will spur the growth of the global Bluetooth speakers market in the period from 2017 to 2027.

The growing popularity of multi-room streaming is a trend that is expected to stay and shall boost the growth of the global Bluetooth speakers market. The introduction of networked audio devices has enabled most modern day speakers to stream audio via Bluetooth. As these technologies help in separating a system’s logical and physical connections, they enable single network to carry multiple channels, thereby allowing infrastructure changes at a very cheap cost and also very quickly. The growing demand for having speakers in all rooms will drive the growth prospects of the Bluetooth speakers market in the future.

Players within the Bluetooth speakers market are competing with each other on the basis of size, features, technology, and price. The market is characterized by the presence of many established players. Players are participating in merger and acquisition activities so as to expand their facilities and gain more shares in the market.

Bluetooth speakers make use of audio signals with low power radio waves without making use of audio cables. Technically these speakers are portable audio devices which are used for exchange of data, for which the receiver have to be within defined range of wireless transfer capability of the sender. Bluetooth speaker devices includes devices such as AC-only Bluetooth speakers, DC-only Bluetooth speakers, and AC/DC Bluetooth speakers. These Bluetooth speakers are composed of main speaker unit including loudspeaker with Radio frequency (RF) receiver with Radio Frequency transmitter unit. These transmitters are connected to audio output devices that includes computers, televisions, MP3 players, mobile phones, and others. The receiver is positioned in such a way that the listener can move around without any usage of cables. For Bluetooth speakers amplifiers are used to enhance the signal strength and supply the audio signals to the loudspeakers. The signal frequency used by the Bluetooth speakers is approximately 900 MHz and can travel across the walls and ceilings. Nowadays Bluetooth speakers have wide applications in home theaters wherein the speakers on the rear side operate on Bluetooth signals and the speakers on the front side are sometimes wired or operate on Bluetooth signals. Interestingly Bluetooth signals have reduced the cost of wires and cables that were used for electronic devices and grown to have a larger market demand in the electronic segment.

The Global Bluetooth Speaker Market is mainly driven by its increase in demand in electronic segments such as home theatres, mobile phones, music systems, computers, laptops and many others. The market is also driven by the fact that increasing in demand for multi-room streaming. Companies are investing in R&D to keep an eye on improvising the battery life of the connecting devices and to improvise on the efficiency from previous versions of the devices. Global Bluetooth Market has wide market opportunity in tapping the economies that are emerging in countries like Africa. Also the new advents on how to improvise the efficiency of the device and proper connectivity could bring in demand for the Global Bluetooth market. Improver disconnectivity amongst the devices and major dropping of the batteries in devices like mobiles and laptops has restrained the Global Bluetooth market.