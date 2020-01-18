Broadcasting Equipment Market Growth to be Fuelled by Advancements in Technology

Broadcasting equipment are used to transmit audio-visual content over TV, radio and IP network. Radio broadcasting is long distance transmission of audio signals through radio waves. Radio broadcasting is carried out using various devices and equipment such as audio console, intercom, microphone, speaker, sable, transmitter, and receivers. Audio console are used to control and change the dynamics of audio signals, while intercoms allow for two-way communication between users.

The APAC broadcasting equipment market is highly influenced by the ongoing trend of rising adoption of open architecture solutions. These solutions are compatible with multiple standards that offers the flexibility to media and production houses.

Consumers, especially in APAC region, prefer access to audio-visual content over multiple devices such as tablets, smartphones and desktops. OTT players such as YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime offer multimedia content that can be accessed across various platforms. This is a major factor driving growth of the market.

The APAC broadcasting equipment market was valued at US$ 2487.5 Mn in 2015 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period (2016–2024).

On the basis of equipment type, the APAC broadcasting equipment market is segmented into traditional TV Broadcast, traditional radio broadcast, IP converged broadcasting and asset management system.

IP converged broadcasting is the emerging segment in broadcasting equipment market, where IP network is used for the content delivery by broadcasters. Convergence of IP with broadcasting has enabled broadcasters to deliver content in real time in a more secure and reliable manner.

IP converged broadcasting is the fastest growing segment in APAC broadcasting equipment market. The IP converged broadcasting segment was valued at US$ 453.3 Mn in 2015 and is expected to account for US$ 1,068.1 Mn by the end of 2024 at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The IP converged broadcasting segment is further sub-segmented into media over IP, media contribution over IP and IP in studios and campuses.

In Asia Pacific region, various countries have low electricity penetration that is creating significant challenge for broadcasters. Infrastructure challenges such as lack of electricity and mismatch cabling can negatively affect growth of APAC broadcasting equipment market.

“Key players in the APAC broadcasting equipment market include Media Excel Inc.(US), ChyronHego Corporation (US), TVU Networks Corporation (US), XOR Media Inc.(US), FOR-A Company (Japan), ORACLE Corporation (US), Unlimi-Tech Software Inc. (US), Grass Valley (Canada) and General Dynamics Mediaware (Australia).”

Media Excel Inc. one of the prominent leader and offers HEVC encoder for Ultra HD Live. “HERO – 4K” by Media Excel Inc. enables production ready 4K HEVC for both file and Live workflows at the datacenter as well as in the cloud.

Most key players in APAC broadcasting equipment market are focused on carrying out promotional activities via industrial exhibitions to advertise their products and form strategic alliances with other broadcasting service providers to expand the reach of their business.

