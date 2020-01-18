Decaffeinated Coffee Market – Growth Prediction, Investment Opportunity, Product Type and Forecast 2025

The decaffeinated coffee is trending in the global hot beverages industry and is anticipated to gather higher demand due to the rising acceptance levels of decaffeinated coffee products among millennial consumers who are currently leading the gourmet coffee consumption market and their share in the global coffee consumption is anticipated to rise in the coming future. The market for decaffeinated coffee is expected to offer sustainable growth opportunities for the manufacturers attributed to the rising demand of decaffeinated coffee over conventional coffee products and cost-effective decaffeination process followed on the commercial level, which includes water processed decaffeinated coffee, decaffeination through organic solvents or using carbon dioxide.

Decaffeinated coffee is roasted format of normal coffee beans with around 90% to 95% of caffeine content being removed through different commercial decaffeinated processes.

Decaffeinated Coffee Market Segmentation

Decaffeinated Coffee segmented on the basis of product type, by packaging type, by end use, by the distribution channels, and by region. On the basis of product type, it is segmented as fresh roasted decaf coffee, Colombian decaf coffee, French roasted decaf coffee, espresso decaf coffee, Guatemala Antigua decaf coffee and others.

On the basis of packaging type, the Decaffeinated Coffee market is segmented as; Flexible packaging, glass jars, plastic bottles, and cartons. In the current scenarios, the use of flexible packaging material and paper & board packaging is trending in the global hot beverages industry owing to the cost-effective and ease of packaging options. Multiple flexible packaging options such as stand-up pouches and innovative zipper pouches ensure to retain product freshness as well as offers better shelf appeal. This attracts the consumers seeking for products with ease of use and innovative indulgence.

On the basis of end use, the Decaffeinated Coffee market can be segmented as HoReCa and household. Compared to the household usage the use of decaffeinated coffee is predominantly higher through foodservice segments, vending machines, cafes & restaurants, and other similar platforms which contribute a higher share of HoReCa in the decaffeinated coffee market.

On the basis of region, the Decaffeinated Coffee market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific & Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Rising preferences of decaffeinated coffee products among millennial consumers will lead the consumption of decaffeinated coffee in the geographies with higher millennial population such as the case with Asian countries and in Canada and in Latin American countries

Decaffeinated Coffee market Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:

Rising consumer demand for products which are free from preservatives, caffeine and other toxic ingredients coupled with growing health awareness among consumers is likely to drive the market for decaffeinated beverages including the decaffeinated coffee market. The decaffeinated coffee is an enriched source of antioxidants and is free from any toxic residue of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, and artificial flavors. All these factors attract the consumers particularly the job oriented urban millennial consumers who are juggling up between their hectic and stressed up life patterns and are way more concerned about their regular food habits and health issues when compared to the growing demand of such products will also drive the market for decaffeinated coffee especially among urban dwellers. However, the lower health-benefit awareness about decaffeinated coffee among the rural consumers and availability of substitutes such as organic and green tea or coffee innovations will obstruct the full-fledged growth of the decaffeinated coffee market.

Decaffeinated Coffee Market Key Players:

Variety of Decaffeinated Coffee has been formulations by the manufacturers and some of the global market players manufacturing Decaffeinated Coffee market include; Don Pablo, Red Thread, Peet’s, Jo Coffee, Fresh Roasted Coffee LLC., Volcanica Coffee, Koffeekult, Royal Kona, and Hills Bros. among others.