End-point Security Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2017-2025

China is currently the largest end-point security market in APAC but India is slated to record the highest CAGR

In value terms, the China end-point security market was valued at just over US$ 750 Mn in 2016 and should touch US$ 2.2 Bn by the end of the forecast period with a CAGR of 13%. An incremental opportunity of more than US$ 1.4 Bn can be anticipated between 2017 and 2025 in the country. However, China’s next-door neighbor India is not far behind as it is poised to exhibit an even higher CAGR of 18% from the year 2017 to 2025. This should help India match the China end-point security market with a value of almost US$ 2.2 Bn by the end of 2025 from a much lower value of slightly under US$ 500 Mn in 2016.

IoT and smartphone adoption booming in the APAC region

The emergence of IoT has significantly increased the demand for connected technologies such as smart vehicles, driverless cars, and Machine to Machine communication. The IoT network comprises a number of end-point devices that are ripe for picking by hackers leading to a compromise of critical and confidential organizational data. In addition to this, the Asia Pacific region has rapidly taken to mobiles as they are a convenient tool for both personal and professional use on a real-time basis. A new trend seen across the globe is Bring Your Own Devices or BYOD and the end-point security market has to adapt to this. This has increased the cyber security risk for personal devices as the devices access networks that may not be fully secure. Therefore, there is immense opportunity for the end-point security market to cater to these diverse requirements.

Enterprises moving towards Carry Your Own Devices (CYOD)

In this age of all-too frequent cyber-attacks, enterprises are facing potential breaches in security that targets end-point devices through several methods, one of which is e-mail. While BYOD increases employee comfort and convenience, it has led to undeniable security risks that could compromise critical organizational data. That is the reason enterprises are moving towards Carry Your Own Devices (CYOD) where organizations configure several security solutions that can be controlled and accessed by the IT department to reduce the chance of end-point security device attacks.

Get Sample Copy Of This @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/10900

Lack of awareness a key challenge in the APAC end-point security market

‘Change is the only constant’ in the IT industry. However, continuous technology upgrades have not been entirely successful in curbing the menace of cyber-attacks targeting end-point security devices. Therefore, enterprises seek out security patches that fix bugs but security professionals are sometimes unaware of this. This can be a major challenge for enterprises that face new and unidentifiable threats to end-point security devices. This problem is somewhat compounded by increasing internet usage on personal devices such as smartphones and tablets. Employees prefer to work on their own devices for the sake of convenience, but this can pose a major security risk. End-point security vendors are trying their best to minimize the challenges that arise with personal device internet usage by installing end-point security solutions such as firewalls.

Rapid business expansion an important trend in the booming APAC region

The adoption of end-point security solutions has seen a noticeable spike in the APAC region, particularly in Japan. Thus, the use of IoT and smartphone applications increases enterprise network complexity because of which it is difficult to effectively address enterprise end-point security solution requirements. Therefore, companies in this strategic region are looking at mobile security solutions in the end-point security market. For e.g., Fujitsu Ltd. upgraded its end-point security and intranet by expanding its worldwide security service to reduce the time needed to analyze the damage caused by security threats.

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. PMR Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

2.3. Parent Market Overview

2.4. Value Chain Analysis

2.5. Market Evolution

3. Market View Point

3.1. Macro-Technology Factors

3.2. Opportunity Analysis

4. North America End-point Security Market Analysis and Forecast

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Key Regulations

4.3. Regional Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Trends

4.4. Drivers and Restraints: Impact Analysis

4.5. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis 2012-2016, By Country

4.5.1. U.S.

4.5.2. Canada

4.6. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast 2017-2025, By Country

4.6.1. U.S.

4.6.2. Canada

4.7. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Deployment

4.7.1. On-premise

4.7.2. SaaS

4.8. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By End-user

4.8.1. SMB

4.8.2. Large Enterprise

4.9. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Vertical

4.9.1. Banking

4.9.2. Discrete Manufacturing

4.9.3. Government Agencies

4.9.4. Process Manufacturing

4.9.5. Healthcare

4.9.6. Telecommunication

4.9.7. Energy and Utility

4.9.8. Investment Services

4.9.9. Others

4.10. Market Attractiveness Analysis

4.10.1. By Country

4.10.2. By Deployment

4.10.3. By End-user

4.10.4. By Vertical

4.11. Market Presence (Intensity Map)