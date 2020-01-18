GLOBAL 3D PRINTING DEVICES SERVICES AND SUPPLIES 2019 MARKET ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025
The 3D printing ecosystemludes raw material supplierscomponent suppliers3D printing machine manufacturers and assemblerstechnology providersservice providersdistributors and resellersand end users.
3D Printing can deliver more benefits than just the ability to develop new devices. The two greatest problems that most manufacturers face when bringing a device to market are tooling costs and stringent regulatory processes. 3D printing has the potential to reduce tooling costs and accelerate lead time and regulatory submissions substantially when compared to conventional methods.
In 2018, the global 3D Printing Devices Services and Supplies market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global 3D Printing Devices Services and Supplies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Printing Devices Services and Supplies development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Stratasys (US)
3D Systems (US)
EOS (Germany)
Materialise (Belgium)
SLM Solutions (Germany)
Arcam (Sweden)
Concept Laser (Germany)
The ExOne (US)
Voxeljet (Germany)
Proto Labs (US)
Optomec (US)
ARC Group Worldwide (US)
GROUPE GORGE (France)
EnvisionTEC (Germany)
Mcor Technologies (Ireland)
Beijing Tiertime Technology (China)
Renishaw (UK)
XYZprinting (Taiwan)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Printer
Material
Software
Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Aerospace and Defense
Healthcare
Automotive
Education
Energy
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global 3D Printing Devices Services and Supplies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the 3D Printing Devices Services and Supplies development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D Printing Devices Services and Supplies are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
