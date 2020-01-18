Global Cored Wire Key Market Manufacturers, Suppliers and Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Cored Wire Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Vis-à-vis revenue, the cored wire market is likely to display tepid close to 1.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2024. Cored wire are of few types, which are based on either pure calcium, pure aluminum, and silicon-calcium among others. This accounts for their widespread applications besides prominent ones in steelmaking and casting. Despite continual development in wire feeding technology leading to the development of superior cored wire, such as alloy cored wire, the cored wired market is likely to display lackluster growth in the years ahead.

Cored wire electrodes, also simply called cored wire, are small tubes filled with metallic or mineral powders, used for steelmaking and casting applications. They are manufactured as wire with the proper diameters in molding or drawing lines. They have higher deposition efficiency than solid wire, which in turn speeds welding tasks. The core of metal-cored wire contributes almost entirely to the deposited weld metal.

This report is focused on metallurgical cored wire type. According to the different mental types of core layers, cored wire can be divided into pure calcium, silicon-calcium, pure aluminum, tombarthite and many other kinds. Each kind of alloy cored wire can be divided into different products as well, such as Ca28Si55 and Ca31Si65 and so on.

With the rapid development of wire feeding technology in various fields, the demand for a variety of alloy cored wire increasing manufacturing forming speed, high degree of automation, automatic dosing machine is the next cored wire production technology Direction of development. In addition, the development of new, efficient and environmentally friendly powder cored wire line technology is also an important part of growing feed.

The application fields for cored wire can be broadly segmented into Steelmaking and Iron Casting industries, with specific product types used. Ca-Si cored wire is the most commonly used type now, but nodularization cored wires and inoculation cored wires are seeing a rapid growth trend in the next decade, more and more manufacturers are turning into these fields.

Global Cored Wire market size will increase to 350 Million US$ by 2025, from 330 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 0.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cored Wire.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers' Cored Wire capacity, production, value, price and market share of Cored Wire in global market.

Sarthak Metals

Anyang Chunyang

Anyang Tiefa

Anyang Wanhua

Henan Xibao

Harbin KeDeWei

Anyang Changxin Special Alloy

Wuxi Novel Special Metal

TUF Group

FSM

OFZ, a. s.

McKeown

Cored Wire Breakdown Data by Type

Calcium Silicide Cored Wire (CaSi)

Calcium Solid Cored Wire (Ca)

Pure Carbon Cored Wire (C)

Ferro Calcium Cored Wire (CaFe)

Others

Cored Wire Breakdown Data by Application

Steelmaking

Iron Casting

Others

Cored Wire Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

