Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Protection Market Size, Share, Trend Analysis 2014-2017 & Forecasting 2017-2025

The growth in Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) threats due to increasing internet connectivity among a large number of devices ranging from mobile phone to IoT devices is expected to boost the Distributed Denial-of-Service Protection market growth. The first most visible Distributed Denial-of-Service attack was expected to occur in the year 2000 where a large number of multinational companies were affected, where the total cumulative costs of these attacks were expected to cost huge to the companies. Presently the Distributed Denial-of-Service attacks had expanded in terms of rate, volume, technology and landscape from a mere hobby to a particular agenda which include threats from cyber-terrorists, hackers, rival companies, customers, partners etc.

Because of the increase in connectivity by mobile and cloud computing along with increasing threat of sophisticated attacks create the demand for Distributed Denial-of-Service protection solutions. Most of the vendors are investing billions of dollars on R&D in order to develop optimal firewalls and protection against such Distributed Denial-of-Service attacks.

Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Protection: Market Drivers

The major driver for the Distributed Denial-of-service (DDoS) protection market is the increase in the frequency, size and advancement in DDoS attacks with the availability of easy to use tools for such attacks.

Organisation are also increasingly concerned about the loss of productivity and goodwill when such attacks occur which drive them to deploy DDoS protection services which are also major drivers for Distributed Denial-of-service (DDoS) protection market.

The Distributed Denial-of-service (DDoS) protection market is also driven by the increase in the number of mobile devices and advent of the Internet of Things which force the service providers to update their existing security defence systems by deploying new sophisticated solutions offered by the vendors in order to maintain continuity in services for their customers.

The major factors which are hindering the growth of the Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Protection market include high product cost of DDoS solutions and the complexity in the deployment and maintenance.

Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Protection Market: Segmentation

Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Protection Market is segmented based on the type, deployment model, vertical and region.

On the basis of Type global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Protection Market is segmented to Hardware and software.

On the basis of Global Deployment model the Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Protection Market is segmented to On-premise and cloud based.

One the basis vertical global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Protection market is segmented to media and entertainment sector, BFSI, healthcare sector, transportation, public sector, manufacturing sector, retail sector, IT & Telecom sector, energy & utilities and others.

On basis of region global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Protection market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Protection Market Overview:

Asia Pacific Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Protection market is expected to have the major market share in adoption of the Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) mitigation services as the region is the source for majority of the DDoS attacks. Asia Pacific is followed by North America due to presence of large number of organisations deploying these solutions. Europe is also expected to have significant market share during the forecast period.

Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Protection Market Key Market Players:

Some of the Key vendor offering solution for Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Protection include A10 Networks, Inc., Genie Networks., ARBOR NETWORKS, INC., Imperva incapsula, Nexusguard Limited., VeriSign, Inc, DOSarrest Internet Security LTD, Cloudflare, Inc., Radware Ltd and NSFOCUS

