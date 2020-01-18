Global Loading Dock Equipment Market Manufacturers, Suppliers and Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Loading Dock Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Over the recent past, stellar growth of shipping industry is having a positive impact on several ancillary industries. This includes both manufacturing and services industry, some of which specifically serve the shipping industry. Vessel manufacture, docking equipment manufacture, and loading dock equipment et al are some to name. With ever-expanding demand for loading dock equipment for the management of docks, the loading dock equipment market is poised to gain.

Dock Leveler is a movable ramp or floor extension that is permanently installed in a loading dock or similar area to facilitate transport or shifting of cargo between different levels. Dock Leveler shall compensate for differences in height between truck bed and loading platform.

The Loading Dock Equipment industry is relatively concentrated. In 2015, among the market EU is the largest consumption region takes 36% market share, while USA accounts for 30% of total Loading Dock Equipment market. Besides, Assa Abloy is the largest manufacturer, and Other key manufactures are Rite Hite, Hormann, Entrematic, Doorhan, Nordock, Pentalift, Systems,Inc, Blue Giant, Pioneer Dock Equipment ,etc.

Assa Abloy is the largest supplier of Loading Dock Equipment, with more than 26500 unit products annually. In addition, Rite Hite is the largest supplier of Loading Dock Equipment in US and also the second largest suppliers in the global. The top four manufacturers enjoyed nearly 46% market share.

With the policies introduced by the government of China to promote the development of real estate economy, the Chinese Loading Dock Equipment industry will enjoy a rapid development in the next several years.

The Loading Dock Equipment market was valued at 660 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 850 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Loading Dock Equipment.

Assa Abloy

Rite Hite

Hormann

Doorhan

Nordock

Systems, Inc

Blue Giant

Pentalift

Pioneer Dock Equipment

Fastlink

Jinqiuzhu

Anhui Beiyan

Jinan Longhao

Suzhou Weierli

Suzhou Shengxing

Active

Suzhou Great

Hydraulic Loading Dock Equipment

Air-Powered Loading Dock Equipment

Mechanical Loading Dock Equipment

Other

Medicine Industry

Food Industry

Automotive Industry

Chemical Industry

Other

