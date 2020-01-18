Global Marine Air Lift Bag Market Manufacturers, Suppliers and Forecast 2019-2025
ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Marine Air Lift Bag Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.
Marine Air Lift Bag is an item of diving equipment consisting of a robust and air-tight bag with straps, which is used to lift heavy objects underwater by means of the bag’s buoyancy. The heavy object can either be moved horizontally underwater by the diver or sent unaccompanied to the surface.
This report presents the worldwide Marine Air Lift Bag market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Unique Group
SUBSALVE
JW Automarine
SO.CA.P srl
Carter Lift Bag
Matjack
Turtle-Pac
Prolift
Canflex
Qingdao DOOWIN
Musthane
PRONAL
Buitink Technology
Yutung Group
ARK (African River Kraft)
Marine Air Lift Bag Breakdown Data by Type
Parachute Type Lifting Bags
Totally Enclosed Air Lift Bags
Pillow Type Air Lifting Bags
Others
Marine Air Lift Bag Breakdown Data by Application
Light Salvage
Object Recovery
Underwater Construction
Scientific Research
Others
Marine Air Lift Bag Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Marine Air Lift Bag Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
