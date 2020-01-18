Global Metallised Polyester Films Market Production, Valuation and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Metallised Polyester Films Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Metallised Polyester film, is a biaxially Oriented Vacuum Metallized Polyester Film with enhanced barrier and high gloss properties. The base pet film used is one side chemically treated polyester film. Metallization can be done on untreated side of base film. The pet film posses good mechanical, surface & thermal properties and ensures excellent process ability.

This report researches the worldwide Metallised Polyester Films market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Metallised Polyester Films breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

SRF Limited

Impak Films

Dunmore (Steel Partners)

Jindal Group

DAE HA Industrial

Flex Films

Polyplex Corporation

Ester Industries

Toray Plastics

Sumilon Industries

Cosmo Films

Terphane (Tredegar Corporation)

Vacmet India Ltd

Gaylord Packers

Hangzhou Hengxin(Jinxin) Filming Packaging

Alpha Industry Company

JiJin Packing Materials Company

Celplast Metallized Products

Silver Metallised Polyester Films

Aluminium Metallised Polyester Films

Others

Packaging Industry

Printing Industry

Decoration Industry

Yarn & Fiber Industry

Electronics Industry

Others

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

