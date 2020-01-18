Global Metallised Polyester Films Market Production, Valuation and Sales Forecast 2019-2025
Metallised Polyester film, is a biaxially Oriented Vacuum Metallized Polyester Film with enhanced barrier and high gloss properties. The base pet film used is one side chemically treated polyester film. Metallization can be done on untreated side of base film. The pet film posses good mechanical, surface & thermal properties and ensures excellent process ability.
This report researches the worldwide Metallised Polyester Films market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Metallised Polyester Films breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
SRF Limited
Impak Films
Dunmore (Steel Partners)
Jindal Group
DAE HA Industrial
Flex Films
Polyplex Corporation
Ester Industries
Toray Plastics
Sumilon Industries
Cosmo Films
Terphane (Tredegar Corporation)
Vacmet India Ltd
Gaylord Packers
Hangzhou Hengxin(Jinxin) Filming Packaging
Alpha Industry Company
JiJin Packing Materials Company
Celplast Metallized Products
Metallised Polyester Films Breakdown Data by Type
Silver Metallised Polyester Films
Aluminium Metallised Polyester Films
Others
Metallised Polyester Films Breakdown Data by Application
Packaging Industry
Printing Industry
Decoration Industry
Yarn & Fiber Industry
Electronics Industry
Others
Metallised Polyester Films Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
