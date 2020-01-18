Global Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market Transportation, Value and sales Forecast 2018-2026

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global pharmaceutical waste management market. Increase in outsourcing of waste management services, growth of the pharmaceutical industry, and changing population demographics are the major drivers of the global pharmaceutical waste management market.

The global pharmaceutical waste management market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on nature of waste, type of waste, waste generator, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market, and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section.

Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global pharmaceutical waste management market.

Global Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market: Key Segments

Based on nature of waste, the global pharmaceutical waste management market has been segmented into hazardous waste and non-hazardous waste. The segments have been analyzed based on available product and services in the pharmaceutical waste management market, cost-effectiveness, and preference for industries. In terms of type of waste, the global market has been classified into over the counter waste, non-controlled prescription drugs, controlled drugs, and hazardous drugs. Based on waste generator, the global pharmaceutical waste management market has been divided into hospitals, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, clinics & physician offices, pharmacies, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global pharmaceutical waste management market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global pharmaceutical waste management market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players profiled in the pharmaceutical waste management market report include Stericycle, Waste Management, Inc., BioMedical Waste Solution, LLC, Daniels Health, Stryker, Covanta Holding Corporation, and Cardinal Health.

The global pharmaceutical waste management market has been segmented as given below:

Global Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market, by Nature of Waste

Hazardous Waste

Non-hazardous Waste

Global Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market, by Type of Waste

Over the Counter Waste

Non-controlled Prescription Drugs

Controlled Drugs

Hazardous Drugs

Global Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market, by Waste Generator

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Clinics & Physician Offices

Pharmacies

Others

