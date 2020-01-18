Global Plastic Bags & Sacks Market Transportation, Packaging and sales Forecast 2018-2026

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Plastic Bags & Sacks Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

In terms of value, the global plastic bags & sacks market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. The study reveals plastic bags & sacks market dynamics in five geographic segments along with market analysis for the current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period of the global plastic bags & sacks market. The prime objective of this report (plastic bags & sacks market) is to offer insights and key market trends about plastic bags & sacks market that are gradually helping transform global businesses.

The global plastic bags & sacks market report begins with the executive summary for various categories and their market value and volume share in the plastic bags & sacks market. To compare the segments of plastic bags & sacks market on the basis of CAGR and incremental opportunity, the wheel of opportunity is provided with comparative analysis among all the segments.

It is then followed by market dynamics and overview of the global plastic bags & sacks market, which includes TMR analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that are affecting the growth of the plastic bags & sacks market. Additionally, to understand the popularity of the plastic bags & sacks segments, the attractiveness index and BPS analysis with elaborated insights on the same is provided, which will show the market’s attractiveness based on factors such as CAGR, incremental opportunity and market share. To show the performance of the plastic bags & sacks market in each country and region, BPS and Y-o-Y growth analysis are provided.

The global market for plastic bags & sacks is segmented by material type, by application, and by product type. On the basis of material type, the global market for plastic bags & sacks is segmented into non-biodegradable and biodegradable. The non-biodegradable plastic bags & sacks market is further segmented into HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, PP, PS, and others. The biodegradable segment is segmented into PLA, PHA, PBS, starch blends and other plastics. On the basis of applications, the global market for plastic bags & sacks is segmented into retail & consumer, institutional services and industrial applications. The retail and consumer application is segmented into grocery products, food & beverages, clothing & apparel, and others. The institutional service’s application is segmented into hospitality, healthcare, and others. On the basis of product type, the global market for plastic bags & sacks is segmented into T-shirt bags, gusseted bags, lay flat bags, trash bags, rubble sacks, woven sacks, and others.

The next section of the report highlights the plastic bags & sacks market, by region, and provides the market outlook for 2018–2026. The study investigates the Y-o-Y growth regionally, as well as analyses the drivers that influence the regional plastic bags & sacks market. Key geographic regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The report (global plastic bags & sacks market) evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional plastic bags & sacks market for 2018–2026.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by the key manufacturers and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value, across the plastic bags & sacks market. To provide an accurate forecast, we initiated by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the plastic bags & sacks market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis; based on the supply side, downstream industry demand and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the plastic bags & sacks market and identify the right opportunities across the market.

The global market size for plastic bags & sacks was tracked from the production capacities of key manufacturers of plastic bags & sacks across the world. The penetration of plastic materials in the global plastic bags & sacks market was calculated accordingly. The same was validated through the bottom-up approach.

The market segment for global plastic bags & sacks market has been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand the individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the plastic bags & sacks market. Another key feature of global plastic bags & sacks market report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Absolute dollar opportunity is important for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a delivery perspective of the plastic bags & sacks market. The overall absolute dollar opportunity along with the segmental split is mentioned in global plastic bags & sacks market.

To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption for plastic bags & sacks market, Transparency Market Research developed the plastic bags & sacks market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report on plastic bags & sacks market, the ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided, to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in total plastic bags & sacks market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the plastic bags & sacks marketplace.

Key Segments Covered

By Material Type

Biodegradable Plastic

PLA

PHA

PBS

Starch Blend

Others

Non-Biodegradable Plastic

HDPE

LDPE

LLDPE

PP

PS

Other Plastics

By product type

T Shirt Bags

Gusseted Bags

Lay Flat Bags

Trash Bags

Rubble Sacks

Woven Sacks

Other Bags

By application type

Retail & Consumer

Grocery Products

Food & Beverages

Clothing & Apparels

Other Consumer Goods

Institutional Services

Hospitality

Healthcare

Other Applications

Industrial Applications

