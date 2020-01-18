Global Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2019-2025

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment. For more info, Get Free PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1917819

Strides in the precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) have been supported by regulatory approvals for its safety, spurring demand in pharmaceutical and food industries. Its usage as fillers and extenders has been broadening its applications notably in papermaking, and this forms sizable part of the revenue from the downstream markets. Rising use of high-purity PCC in industrial applications such as in paints and coatings will contribute generous revenue streams for manufacturers in North America. By 2025, the global PCC market will climb to US$3.93 bn.

Precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) is an innovative product derived from lime, which has many industrial applications. PCC is made by hydrating high-calcium quicklime and then reacting the resulting slurry, or milk-of-lime, with carbon dioxide.

The global Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) industry has a rather low concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America, Europe and China, such as Minerals Technologies, Omya, Shiraishi, Imerys and Maruo Calcium. At present, Minerals Technologies is the world leader, holding 17.22% production market share in 2017.

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) downstream is wide and recently Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Paper Industry, Plastic Industry, Paints & Coatings Industry, Adhesives & Sealants and others. Globally, the Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) market is mainly driven by growing demand for Paper Industry. Paper Industry accounts for nearly 43.81% of total downstream consumption of Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) in global.

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) can be mainly divided into Industrial Grade and Pharmaceutical Grade which Industrial Grade captures about 98.76% of Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America are the major leaders in the international market of Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC).

Global Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) market size will increase to 3930 Million US$ by 2025, from 3760 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 0.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC).

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Minerals Technologies

Omya

Shiraishi

Imerys

Maruo Calcium

Mississippi Lime

OKUTAMA KOGYO

Schaefer Kalk

Cales de Llierca

Calchem



Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) Breakdown Data by Type

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade



Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) Breakdown Data by ApplicationPaper Industry

Plastic Industry

Paints & Coatings Industry

Adhesives & Sealants

Other

Place an Enquiry to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1917819



Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected] ;

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger at : https://marketreportandanalysis.blogspot.com