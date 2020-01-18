Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market Key Manufacturers, Suppliers and Forecast 2018-2026

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

The pulmonary route of administration has proven to be effective in local and systemic delivery of miscellaneous drugs and biopharmaceuticals to treat pulmonary and non-pulmonary diseases. Inhalation therapy is the best option to treat to treat lung diseases such as asthma and cystic fibrosis. The global pulmonary drug delivery devices market is expanding at a significant pace due to factors such as increase in incidence of lung diseases and rise in digitalization of inhaler devices, which offers convenience to patients.

The global pulmonary drug delivery devices market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, application, distribution channel, and region.

A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by geography and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global pulmonary drug delivery devices market.

Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market: Key Segments

In terms of product, the global pulmonary drug delivery devices market has been segmented into dry powder inhalers, metered dose inhalers, and nebulizers. The dry powder inhalers segment has been further sub-segmented into single dose inhalers, and multi-dose inhalers. The metered dose inhalers segment has been further split into total manually-actuated pressurized inhaler and breath-actuated pressurized inhaler. The nebulizers segment has been further sub-segmented into jet nebulizers, ultrasonic wave nebulizers, and vibrating mesh nebulizers. The product segment has been analyzed based on different type of devices uses to treat different pulmonary diseases in various regions. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. In terms of application, the global pulmonary drug delivery devices market has been segregated into asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis, and others. In term of end-user, the global pulmonary drug delivery devices market has been classified into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and e-commerce. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market: Regional Outlook

The global pulmonary drug delivery devices market has been segmented into five major regions and key countries/sub-regions in the respective region are: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of MEA). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also provides the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the market in terms of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, devices portfolios, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the global pulmonary drug delivery devices market include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, AstraZeneca plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., 3M Healthcare, Omron Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., MannKind Corporation, Mylan N.V., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., PARI GmbH, and Nypro Healthcare Inc. (Jabil Circuit Inc.) The global pulmonary drug delivery devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Product

Dry Powder Inhalers

Single Dose Inhalers

Multi-dose Inhalers

Metered Dose Inhalers

Manually-actuated Pressurized Inhaler

Breath-actuated Pressurized Inhaler

Nebulizers

Jet Nebulizers

Ultrasonic Wave Nebulizers

Vibrating Mesh Nebulizers

Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Application

Asthma

COPD

Cystic Fibrosis

Others

Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

E-commerce

