Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Transportation, Packaging and sales Forecast 2018-2026

Wireless power transmission is transfer of electric energy without the use of conductors. This is generally achieved by connecting a wireless transmitter to a power source. The field energy generated in the power source is transmitted to one or more receivers by the transmitter. The receivers i.e. receiving devices again convert the field energy into the electric current and use it for their functioning.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for wireless power transmission at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global wireless power transmission market. It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for wireless power transmission during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the wireless power transmission market at the global and regional levels.

The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global wireless power transmission market. The Porter’s five forces model for the wireless power transmission market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global wireless power transmission market by segmenting it in terms of technology, range, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for wireless power transmission in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual application segments in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global wireless power transmission market. Key players in the market include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The market for wireless power transmission is primarily driven by the rising demand for wireless charging devices, increasing purchasing power, high degree of suitability, high operational efficiency, low maintenance costs, digitalization, growing infrastructural development, and innovations of several technologies.

The report provides market size of the wireless power transmission market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The market size has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on key technology, range, application, and regional segments of the wireless power transmission market. The market size and forecast for each major technology, range, and application segment have been provided for the global and regional/country-level markets.

In order to compile the research report, in-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with a number of key market participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes search of recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proved to be a highly reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining the precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market segment and sub-segment across all geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with market participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competition landscape, and market outlook. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The wireless power transmission market has been segmented as follows:

Global Wireless Power Transmission Market, by Technology

Inductive Coupling

Resonant Inductive Coupling

Capacitive Coupling

Others (Microwave, Laser Beam, Radio Frequency, etc.)

Global Wireless Power Transmission Market, by Range

Near Field

Far Field

Global Wireless Power Transmission Market, by Application

Consumer Electronics

Health Care

Automotive

Industrial

Others (Drones, SPS, etc.)

Global Wireless Power Transmission Market, by Region/Country/Sub-region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Iran, North Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

