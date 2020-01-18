Hospital Acquired Infections Diagnostics Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2019 – 2027

Hospital acquired infections are infections acquired in hospital or health care facility by a patient admitted for reason other than the infection. It is also called nosocomial infection. All hospitalized patients are susceptible to hospital acquired infections. Patients who have undergone surgery, elderly patients, and children are more prone to hospital acquired infections. The most common infections include respiratory infections, surgical-site infection, gastrointestinal infections, urinary tract infection, bloodstream infections, cardiovascular system infections, and bone & joint infection. A report published by WHO in 2002, stated that hospital acquired infections occur worldwide and affect both developed and developing countries and are major causes of death among hospitalized patients.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hospital-acquired-infections-diagnostics-market.html

Rise in prevalence of hospital acquired infections globally, increase in awareness about hospital acquired infections, improved health care infrastructure, surge in R&D spending, technological advancements, and increase in government initiatives are the major drivers of the global hospital acquired infections diagnostics market. However, limited awareness in low and medium income countries about hospital acquired infections acts as a major restraint of the global market.

The global hospital acquired infections diagnostics market can be segmented based on product, test type, infection, application, and end-user. In terms of product, the global market can be classified into instrument, reagents, consumables, and others. The reagents segment dominated the market in 2018, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Growth of the segment is attributed to low awareness and high prevalence of hospital acquired infections in low and middle income countries. Based on test type, the global hospital acquired infections diagnostics market can be bifurcated into molecular diagnostics and in vitro diagnostic tests. The molecular diagnosis segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. In terms of infection, the market can be divided into urinary-tract infections, surgical site infections, respiratory infections, intestinal infections, bloodstream infections, and others. The respiratory infections segment dominated the market in 2018 due to high prevalence of pneumonia in hospitalized patients. Based on application, the global hospital acquired infections diagnostics market can be categorized into disease testing and drug-resistance testing. The drug-resistance testing segment dominated the market in 2018 and is projected to sustain its leadership position in terms of market share during the forecast period. In terms of end-user, the global hospital acquired infections diagnostics market can be categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), diagnostic centers, and others. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2018 and the trend is anticipated to continue from 2018 to 2026.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=63318

In terms of region, the global hospital acquired infections diagnostics market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2018. The region is projected to constitute significant market share during the forecast period. The market in the region is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace due to increase in the geriatric population and adoption of advanced diagnostic equipment. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR in the next few years, due to rise in awareness about hospital acquired infections and improvement in health care infrastructure in developing countries.

Major players operating in the global hospital acquired infections diagnostics market include bioMérieux SA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Advanced Sterilization Products), 3M, Hardy Diagnostics, STERIS plc, Getinge AB, and Belimed AG.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=63318

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com