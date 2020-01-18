Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Key Players Operating Industrial Insulation Group LLC, Cellofoam North America, Inc., Insulcon Group,

Insulation is defined as the process of using a material or a compound made up of different materials that are capable of restricting the flow of thermal or heat energy. Insulation materials carry out the functions such as noise reduction, process control, condensation control, energy conservation, freeze protection, and importantly, reduction of environmental pollution. While selecting an appropriate insulation material, factors such as operating temperature, fire protection, physical stress, service & maintenance, vibration, and water ingress have to be kept in mind.

Thermal insulation has become essential in industries for safety and to reduce heat loss during the manufacturing process. Industrial thermal insulation helps in increasing the sustainability of the manufacturing processes. The process of thermal insulation of industrial equipment and processes protects the personnel at the operating end, reduces environmental impacts, and enhances process security in the long run.

Industrial Thermal Insulation Market: Market Trends

The need for thermal insulation in industries is increasing with every passing day as a result of the increase in awareness regarding the benefits associated with its usage. The materials used for insulation are easily available in various forms and can be effortlessly installed. These forms include flexible blankets, pre-formed shapes & flexible sheets, foams & rigid blocks, sheets, and boards.

Ideally, cellular, fibrous, and granular types of materials are employed for industrial thermal insulation, and these are further classified into various sub-types. The fibrous materials are made up of small-diameter fibers of slag wool, rock wool, silica, and alumina silica. Mineral wool and glass fiber products are extensively used in their formulation. Cellular insulation materials are composed of small individual cells separated from each other. The material used may be glass or foamed plastic such as poly-isocyanurate, elastomeric, and polystyrene. Granular insulation materials consists of small nodules which may have hollow spaces or voids. Some of materials being used for granular isolation are as follows cellulose, calcium silicate, perlite, and expanded vermiculite. Lately, demand for fibrous and cellular thermal insulation material has increased in comparison to that for the granulation variety, since gas can be transferred across granular isolation material, which can reduce of the efficiency of the material.

There has been a considerable rise in the number of industries in recent days. With growing industrialization, the awareness about the benefits of insulating materials has increased substantially. Hence, the market for industrial thermal insulation is likely to expand at an exponential rate in the future.

Industrial Thermal Insulation Market: Region-wise Outlook

This market is highly dependent on the rate of industrialization observed on a regional as well as global level. The market in North America is dominant due to the presence of major manufacturing companies in leading economies such as the U.S. Asia Pacific exhibits excellent potential for the development of the market due to the presence of various industries in China, India, and Japan.

In Europe, awareness about pollution control and increasing environmental concerns have been responsible for the rapid progression of the market for industrial thermal insulation. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa have displayed moderate growth in the previous years, however the market here is likely to advance further in the near future as a result of rising awareness about the use of thermal insulation.

Industrial Thermal Insulation Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the market of industrial thermal insulation include Industrial Insulation Group LLC, Cellofoam North America, Inc., Insulcon Group, URSA Insulation S.A., and Isolatek International, Inc.