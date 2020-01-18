Industrial Wood Pellet Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Forecast 2019-2024

Industrial Wood Pellet Market (5 Year Forecast 2019-2024) report provides in-intensity insight of the Industrial Wood Pellet industry masking all vital parameters along with Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Industrial Wood Pellet market Share via Region, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment. Industrial Wood Pellet industry report includes an extensive analysis of competition by topmost prime manufacturers (Enviva Partners, Graanul Invest Group, Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc., Drax Group (Drax Biomass)Region/Country CoverageThe UK, Europe, South Korea, Japan, ROW) which providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

Instantaneous of Industrial Wood Pellet Market: The continuous depletion of renewable sources such as coal, crude oil etc. arise the demand for a substitute source of energy. Biomass is one of the few renewable sources of energy which support the other intermittent renewable energy alternatives. Wood pellet is one such example of biomass fuel. Such fuel is clean-burning, renewable and cost-efficient as compared to other renewable sources of energy. Raw materials used in the production of wood pellets are sawdust, shaving and chips which are then compacted into tiny pellets. On the basis of use, wood pellets are categorized into two segments namely commercial/residential and industrial wood pellets.

Industrial wood pellets are mainly used in power plants for generation of heat and electricity. They can also be used in combined power and heating plants and even on smaller heating plants. Pellets can be used at the whole power plants or on 1-2 boilers only in big power station. Power plants which run on wood pellets need them all over the year.

The global industrial wood pellet market has shown tremendous growth over the past few years and projections are made that the market would grow at a rapid pace over the forecasted period i.e. 2018 to 2022. Rising fossil fuel prices, growing environmental concern, supporting government policies, low cost of production, technological advancements are some of the key factors that would positively influence the market in the coming years. However, the market is restrained by some challenges such as inability to fulfill certification criteria and gradual reduction in sawmill residue.

Scope of Industrial Wood Pellet Market: The report titled Global Industrial Wood Pellet Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022), provides an in-depth analysis of the industrial wood pellet market with sizing and growth. The analysis includes industrial wood pellet market in terms of demand and market share by region. It also includes an overview of wood pellet market by demand and market share by segments.

The report also covers a brief regional analysis of the UK, Europe, South Korea, Japan and ROW with their actual and forecasted market size in terms of demand. The UK has the largest stake in the global demand for industrial wood pellets which is projected to grow over the forecasted period also.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global industrial wood pellet market has also been forecasted for the years 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Enviva Partners, Graanul Invest Group, Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc., and Drax Group (Drax Biomass) are some of the prominent players operating in the global industrial wood pellet market whose company profiling has been done in the report which covers business overview, financial overview and business strategies adopted by the respective companies.

