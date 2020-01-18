Managed File Transfer Market – Increased Need to Protect Sensitive Data among Enterprises Relying Growth

Managed File Transfer Market (Deployment – Cloud, On-premise, Hybrid; Solution – Software (Suite, Standalone (Automated file transfer, File Integration, File Governance, Security and Encryption, Translation, Mobile File Sharing and Collaboration, File Storage, Advanced Workflows, Others (File Synchronization, File Acceleration)), Professional Services (Integration and Consulting, Support and Maintenance); Model – Person-Person, Server-Person, Person-Server, Business-Business, Enterprise Size – Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises; Industry Vertical – BFSI (Banking, Financial, Services and Insurance), IT and Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Logistics, Education, Retail, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Energy and Utility, Others (Travel and Hospitality, Legal, Construction)) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Managed file transfer is a file transfer solution which automates and secures file transfers. Managed file transfer solutions help enterprises to improve security and offers support to meet compliance requirements.

The driving factor for the growth of the managed file transfer market is the increased need to protect sensitive data among enterprises. Managed file transfer solutions provide a secure, audited method for automatically transferring information within and outside of the enterprise. Moreover, this solution can be deployed to the cloud, on-premise, and hybrid environment.

As the file size increases, traditional solutions such as FTP (file transfer protocol) is unable to meet the requirements. Managed file transfer offers users with a modular design, in-built interfaces, business application connectors, and advanced managed folder capabilities. Furthermore, it can be integrated seamlessly with enterprise business processes and IT workflows.

Managed file transfer solutions provide data security, file governance, file storage, and file integration, and translation solutions. Additionally, it is capable of offering solutions and services for any business model such as person-person, person-server, sever-server, and business to business.