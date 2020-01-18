Moisture Barrier Bags Market: Expected to Witness Significant Revenue Growth Through 2024

Packaging has become a vital constituent of modern life due to the ease of transportation, storage and inclination of the consumer towards a wide usage of bags. Moreover, food products, health supplements and electronic components are some of the things that have witnessed improvements regarding demand over the last few years and are more easily available due to an effective packaging solution. Moisture barrier bags are one of the effective packaging solutions that provides all the features related to high performance during transportation & storage and provide moisture, corrosion and shielding protection for sensitive products and components.

The moisture barrier bags market can be segmented on the basis of product type, packing type, material type and end use type. On the basis of product type, moisture barrier bags market can be segmented into static shielding moisture barrier bag and poly moisture barrier bags. Static shielding moisture barrier bags are used for electronic components, whereas as poly moisture barrier bags are suitable for food and health care supplements.

These moisture barrier bags are also known as foil bags or mylar bags. Moreover, these moisture barrier bags are primarily made up of polyethylene, wherein the innermost part of the moisture barrier bag is laminated with polyester, nylon or aluminum foil which acts as a barrier towards the moisture, oxygen, and corrosion. Most of the moisture barrier bags are lay flat or gusseted in nature and are available in different sizes and can be individually tailored to the size and transportation to meet the product or customer specific needs. These moisture barrier bags are available as zip top, heat sealed or a combination of both.

On the basis of packing type, moisture barrier bags market can be segmented into zip top bags and heat seal bags, where in zip top bags are re-usable in nature due to re-close feature. On the basis of material type, moisture barrier bags market can be segmented into dissipative polyethylene, laminate polyester, laminate nylon, and foil. On the basis of end use moisture barrier bags market can be segmented into electronic components, food & beverage products and health supplements.