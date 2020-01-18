Molded Case Circuit Breakers Market Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by 2025

Circuit breakers are among the most crucial components of an electrical circuit system. Molded case circuit breaker (MCCB) is an electromagnetic device that combines a current sensitive device with a temperature sensitive electromagnetic device to protect an electrical circuit from damage caused by excess current, short circuit, and overload. Molded case circuit breakers prevent electricity overloading, thereby avoiding damage to electrical wiring, devices, and electrical fire outbreak. To interrupt the current flow after a fault is detected is the primary function of the molded case circuit breaker. Current sensitive and temperature sensitive devices act mechanically on the trip mechanism. Molded case circuit breakers use one or a combination of various trip elements in order to provide protection from thermal overloads, short circuits, and ground faults. MCCBs are primarily used in industrial, power generation, and transmission & distribution applications requiring heavy protection capacity.

Factors such as continued modification in electricity infrastructure and ever-rising electricity production and consumption are driving the growth of the global molded case circuit breakers market. These days, countries are investing in the development of electricity infrastructure in order to provide more efficient, reliable, and competitive public service. Global demand for electricity is rising rapidly owing to factors such as increasing population growth and industrialization. Growing inclination toward using more reliable electricity protection devices is one of the fundamental factors responsible for the growing demand for molded case circuit breakers. Adoption of cost effective, reliable, and technologically advanced electricity protection devices is growing rapidly. Constant growth across the electrical equipment industry, construction and infrastructure projects, and manufacturing of technologically-advanced aerospace equipment and automation vehicles are some of the major factors supporting the growth of the molded case circuit breakers market. However, factors such as varying operating characteristics of the breaker depending on the ambient temperature may restrict the demand for molded case circuit breaker devices, thereby limiting the growth of the molded case circuit breakers market.

The global molded case circuit breakers market can be segmented by type, rated current, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, the molded case circuit breakers market can be segmented into MCCB (Molded Case Circuit Breaker) and MCB (Miniature Circuit Breaker). On the basis of rated current, the molded case circuit breakers market can be segmented into 0-20a, 21-75a, 76-250a, 251-800a, and above 800a. 76-250a segment is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to the growing infrastructure sector in developing countries. In terms of end user, the global molded case circuit breakers market can be segmented into power generation, industry residential and commercial, transmission and distribution, manufacturing and process industry, transportation and others. Transmission and distribution segment is expected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to the modernization of aging infrastructure in developed countries such as the U.S. and U.K. Growing construction activities in developing regions and increasing number of projects of smart cities across the globe is expected to boost the growth of the global molded case circuit breakers market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to contribute the highest market share during the forecast period owing to the growing number of construction activities and constantly increasing population in countries such as India and China.

The global molded case circuit breakers market includes various market players. Some of the key players in the molded case circuit breakers market are Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Inc., General Electric, Eaton Corporation Plc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd, Eaton Corporation Plc., Legrand, Toshiba Corporation, ABB Ltd., and Huayi Electric Co., Ltd.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.