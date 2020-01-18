Next Generation Operations Support Systems Market Is Expecting Revolutionary Growth in 2019 and Coming Years

MarketResearchReports.Biz is providing you Retail Market Research report of “Next Generation Operations Support Systems Market- Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025”.

The global Next Generation Operations Support Systems Market is evolving at an exciting pace driven by changing dynamics and risk ecosystem, an analysis of which forms the crux of the report. The study on the global Next Generation Operations Support Systems Market takes a closer look at several regional trends and the emerging regulatory landscape to assess its prospects. The critical evaluation of the various growth factors and opportunities in the global Next Generation Operations Support Systems Market offered in the analyses helps in assessing the lucrativeness of its key segments.

Next Generation Network OSS/BSSs are Operations Support Systems (OSS) and Business Support Systems (BSS) are used by telecom service providers to run their business operations towards customers. Next generation advancements in telecommunication market is driving the growth of the Next Generation Network OSS/BSSs market across the globe. Rising preference to increase customer satisfaction and profit margins in telecom service providers are expected to drive the next-generation network OSS/BSS market. Next Generation Network OSS/BSS market is one of the significantly increasing market because of rise in demand from telecom services providers. In addition, the Global demand of next generation technologies in cloud and M2M communication will fuel the growth of the Next Generation Network OSS/BSS market in forecast period. In addition worldwide rising demand for customer care services will drive the demand of Next Generation Network OSS/BSS across the globe.

Next Generation Network (NGN) Operational Support Systems (OSS) and Billing Support Systems (BSS) are used for OSS/BSS rationalization, next generation IP communications, and entirely new business models for Communication Services Providers (CSP) such as CSP support of various third parties including Over-the-Top (OTT) service providers.

Next Generation Network OSS/BSS market: Drivers and Challenges

The major growth drivers of the Next Generation Network OSS/BSS market include increasing requirement for faster time consumer services. In addition, Use of Next Generation Network OSS/BSS in telecom industry will drive the growth of Next Generation Network OSS/BSS market. Advancements cloud and M2M technologies across the globe have led to growth of the Next Generation Network OSS/BSS across the globe.

Major challenges of Next Generation Network OSS/BSS market are optimization of Next Generation Network OSS/BSS systems and Complexities in integration of advanced systems with the legacy system are some of the major factors which are hindering the growth of Next Generation Network OSS/BSS Market.

Next Generation Network OSS/BSS market: Segmentation

Global Next Generation Network OSS/BSS Market can be segmented as:

Segmentation on the basis of Application:

Next Generation Network OSS/BSS market can be segmented on the basis of application, means areas where Next Generation Network OSS/BSS are used. Application includes IoT Platforms, IoT OSS and Billing and IoT Data Management

Competition Landscape

Key contracts

Key Contracts in Next Generation Network OSS/BSS market are as:

In May 2016, Huawei, a Chinese multinational networking and telecommunications equipment and services company, entered into partnership with Netscout, U.S. based application and network performance management products and solutions provider, with an objective to provide OSS interfaces under OSS interoperability initiative (OSSii).

Key Players

Some of the major players in Global Next Generation Network OSS/BSS Market are Cerillion, Amdocs, comptel, Cisco System, Elitecore Technologies, AT&T Inc., Formula Telecom Solutions, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, Alcatel Lucent S.A., LohNet Systems, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Mycom, OpenCloud, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, WebNMS, and ZTE.

Regional Overview

North America is holding the largest market share for Next Generation Network OSS/BSS market due to technological advancements in cloud and M2M technologies. Due to presence of large customer base and evolving telecom industry in Asia Pacific will hold maximum market share for Next Generation Network OSS/BSS in near future. Europe is fastest growing market for Next Generation Network OSS/BSS due to increase in adaptation of new technologies in telecom industry. Sturdy economic progress, driving the growth of Next Generation Network OSS/BSS market in MEA region. The Demand for Next Generation Network OSS/BSS market has risen dramatically over the past 2 years months globally.

