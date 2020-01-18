Orange Peel Extract Market New Report Shares Details About 2017 – 2025

Citrus is one of the most important commercial fruit crop grown across the globe. On a global scale orange constitutes over half of the total citrus production. A greater portion of this production is addressed to the industrial extraction of citrus juice which leaves a bulk amount of residues including peels. The peels of citrus fruits are composed of natural flavonoids including many poly-methoxylated flavones rarely found in the peel of other plants. Flavonoids are antioxidant compounds which are known to render several health benefits including prevention of several chronic diseases such as heart diseases and cancer. Apart from that the orange peel extract also contains higher amounts of other nutrients such as Vitamin C. For example, 3.5 ounce of orange peel constitutes 136 milligrams of vitamin C. Orange peel extract is also widely used in cosmetic industry and is also used in the production of pectin. Approximately 13% of the world’s pectin is produced from orange peel.

Request to view Brochure Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=28865

The orange peel extract market is segmented into, area of application and distribution channel. By area of application the global orange peel extract market is segmented into, food and beverages industry, pharmaceutical industry and cosmetic industry. Orange peels are considered as rich source of essential oils which are used since ancient times as flavoring agents for preparation of foods. Other than this orange peel extracts are also being used as natural pigments and an effective source of colorants thus replacing synthetic pigments currently available in the market. Demand for organic products has also increased the sales prospects of orange peel extract in cosmetic industry where a number of cosmetic products such as, lotions, tonics, soap, bath- and shower, hair conditioning formulations utilized orange peel extract as an additive ingredient. By distribution channel the orange peel extract market is segmented into, hypermarkets/supermarkets, retail stores, specialty stores, online retail and other retail formats. Hypermarkets/supermarkets segment, is expected to depict highest revenue shares in the global orange peel extracts market across the globe.

Request for Customization @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=28865

On the basis of region the global Alpine Herb Extract market is segmented into, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East and Africa. The world’s largest producers of dried citrus peels are in Argentina and Mexico. However, other prominent producers are, U.S., Spain, peru and Bolivia. North America and Western Europe are expected to account for significant revenue shares in the global orange peel extract market over the forecast period.

Increasing acceptance of orange peel extracts in developed countries such as America and Western Europe attributed to its popularity as a powerful source of vitamins and flavonoids is driving the orange peel extract market over the forecast period. Furthermore, demand for cosmetic products comprising of more natural organic ingredients is driving the market for orange peel extract market.

Also increasing demand for functional foods products translating into expanding market for hyrdrocolloids and increasing application in cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry is expected to contribute towards market growth of orange peel extracts market. Besides its application as natural texturizer for ointments, oils and creams and as an superior thickener and stabilizer for shampoos, lotions and hair tonics, pectin is also used as an effective skin anti-aging agent.