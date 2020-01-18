Overview of the Organic Lamb Market : Top Industry Growth Factors & Segments, 2017-2025

Lamb, which are procured or obtained by raising sheep from organic farms, are grass fed and are fed no chemical or any kind of additives during its processing is called organic lamb.

Organic lamb are available in two type i.e. raw lambs and processed lambs. There are many certifications associated with organic lamb products which supervise the quality of product time to time and it varies in different regions around the globe. Some of the certifications are Irish Organic Farmers and Growers Association (IOFGA), U.S Department of agriculture (USDA), Australian Organic Standard, Australian Certified Organic (ACO), Midwest Organic Services Association (MOSA).

Request For Report Brochure For Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=31691

Organic lamb Market: Regional Outlook:

On the basis of geography the Organic Lamb Market is segment into five different regions as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific including Japan and Middle East & Africa. According to Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), there are several countries which produce lamb products in large scale. Those countries are: Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Mainland China, the former Sudan and Turkey. Hence for obvious reasons, Europe and Asia Pacific regions have higher share in the organic lamb market in terms of volume and value sales. Moreover, in countries like United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand, there are many organic farms and ranches where sheep breeding is being carried out in large scale. Organic lamb market can seize the opportunity in MEA region because of the rising meat consumption rate that the region has been witnessing in the recent past.

Organic lamb Market: Demand Driver:

The world food economy is being increasingly driven by the shift of diets and food consumption patterns towards livestock products. According to FAO, in developing countries consumption of meat products has been growing at 5-6 percent per annum. Changing lifestyle and rise in per capita income are the two main critical factors which help drive demand for these products. On the other hand developed countries like North America, United Kingdom, and Australia, the demand for lamb products has been accelerating y-o-y. Moreover, consumers are now being health conscious and value sales for organic products have always been in positive figures and growing at a faster rate y-o-y. Hence rise in demand for meat and organic products will play a pivotal role in driving the demand for organic lamb products.

On the basis of Product Type, Organic Lamb Market can be segmented into raw lamb and processed lamb. The processed lamb can be further segmented into Carcasses, Forequarter, Rack, Loin, Breast, Leg Cut, Dried Lamb, Ground Lamb, Mixed Cuts and Lamb Mince.

On the basis of end users, Organic Lamb Market can be segmented into Households, Food Industry, Food services (HORECA) and commercial. The food industry can be further sub segmented into Bakery, Snack, Soup, Ready-to-eat foods as well as animal food. Among these segments, food industry and households are anticipated to be the forefront users of organic lamb products.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/organic-lamb-market.html

On the basis of distribution channel, Organic Lamb Market can be segmented into direct and indirect segments. The indirect segment can be further sub segmented into Modern trade, Convenience store, Specialty store, E-Retailers, and others. Among these channels, volume sales for specialty store and modern trade are higher which could be attributed to easy accessibility for the consumers. Moreover, the consumers’ perception of obtaining fresh meat plays a critical role in gaining higher volume sales in such type of stores.