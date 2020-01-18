Personal Cloud Market 2019 Global Size, Industry Analysis, Key Strategy, Development Status, Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape and Trends by Forecast 2023

The report on the global Personal Cloud market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

The escalating need to have data storage is expected to motivate the adoption of personal clouds. Reports that evaluate the information and communication technology industry have been made available by Market Research Future which creates reports on several industry verticals that review the market growth and prospects. The market is projected to gain USD 125.92 billion in revenue while expanding with a CAGR of 44.3% in the forecast period.

The extra storage required in consumer electronic devices is expected to encourage the progress of the personal cloud market. As personal clouds considerably help in disaster recovery planning, their adoption has increased considerably in recent times. Moreover, the availability of top personal cloud services providers is expected to create an upsurge in the personal cloud market in the forecast period.

Major Global Competitors

Apple Inc (US),

Microsoft Corporation (US),

Google LLC (US),

Box Inc (US),

Amazon Web Services Inc (US),

Seagate Technology PLC (US),

Dropbox Inc (US),

Egnyte (US),

Melco Holdings Inc (Japan),

Sugarsync (US),

Western Digital.

Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 30–35 % in the personal cloud market. These include Funambol Inc (US), F-Secure Corporation (Finland), Synchronoss Technologies Inc (US), SpiderOak Inc (US), Mega Ltd (New Zealand), D-Link Corporation (Taiwan), ElephantDrive (US), Mozy Inc (US), Dell Technologies Inc (US), Just cloud.com (UK), and others.

According to MRFR, The global Personal Cloud Market was valued at USD 14.51 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 125.92 billion by the end of the forecast period with a CAGR of 44.3%.

Competitive Analysis

The operating environment in the market is leading to industrious growth in the market. Moreover, the growing business needs in the market are creating a favorable backdrop for change. The factors for change are encouraging the development of the market. The competency of the market is bolstered by the reconditioned nature of the assets existing in the market. The commitment to dealing with the obstacles in the market by the competitors has considerably improved in recent times. Furthermore, the improvement in the economic environment is expected to boost growth in the market. The development of the product portfolio motivates the elasticity of demand in the market. The budget elements in the expenses of the competitors in the market are becoming more dynamic. A fortified growth stride is detected in the market owing to the helpful effect applied both internally and externally by significant driving factors.

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the personal cloud market is conducted on the basis of revenue type, cloud type, hosting type, user type, and region. Based on cloud type, the market personal cloud is segmented into online cloud, server cloud, NAS cloud, and home-made cloud. On the basis of revenue type, the personal cloud market is segmented into indirect revenue and direct revenue. The segmentation of the personal cloud market on user type comprises of small business, individual and medium business. Based on the hosting type, the market for personal cloud is segmented into users’ hosting and providers’ hosting. The geographies in the personal cloud market comprise of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and rest of the world.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The region-based analysis of the personal cloud market covers regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and the rest of the world. The North American region is forecasted to be controlling the personal cloud market through the forecast period. The key growth factor for the North American region is observed in the amplified demand for on-the-go storage. As technology progresses, several consumer electronic devices such as smartphones are facing a shortage of device storage. This is expected to lead the producers to integrate personal cloud services for storing images, videos and other documents. Additionally, the high-speed internet services in Canada and the US, have enabled the enterprises and individuals to transfer data over personal cloud without any difficulty. Conversely, several nations in the Asia Pacific region are increasing at a high pace. Japan, China, and Korea are among the countries with improved broadband internet capabilities. Furthermore, advanced penetration of the cloud servers and data centers is encouraging the end-users to use personal clouds.

