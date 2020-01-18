Pick-up Truck Market Top Key Players are Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Toyota Motor Corporation

The pick-up truck is a vehicle with open space to load or carry cargo. The pick-up truck is a light duty vehicle used to tow or carry cargo, or simply used as a passenger car. Pick-up trucks are employed by small enterprises and business owners to transport goods and for personal use, such as outdoor activities.

The global pick-up truck market is driven by Asia, which is emerging as a global sales hub. Rising consumption in developing countries is boosting the demand for goods transport, thereby driving the demand for pick-up trucks. Operation of heavy duty trucks is restricted in several cities and urban areas to avoid congestion. Consequently, pick-up trucks provide access to such locations and facilitate transport of goods. Rise in income has boosted the indulgence in outdoor activities, and pick-up trucks are being preferred for personal use in outdoor activities, such as camping and boating. Pick-up trucks offer the performance of a truck and the luxury of a car and hence, are preferred by young consumers.

Based on ownership, the pick-up truck market can be divided into purchase and lease. The global pick-truck market is dominated by the purchase segment. Rising awareness about financial products, such as lease, has prompted several SME owners to prefer leased pick-up trucks, in order to avoid the hassle of maintenance and registration and lease being a cost-effective solution. Thus, the lease segment is projected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global pick-up truck market include Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Toyota Motor Corporation, and Honda Motor Company, Ltd.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications

