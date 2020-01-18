Repellents Market Size: Key Company Profile, Production Revenue, Product Picture and Specifications 2021

In its latest report on ‘Repellents Market’, Persistence Market Research provides a concise analysis on the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, that in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.

Balsara Hygiene, Bayer, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Jyothi Laboratories, Motomco Ltd., Own Label, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Spectrum Brands, Inc., Tainwala Chemicals, Willert Home Products, Inc. are some of the major repellent manufacturers present in the industry.

Repellents arealso known as insect repellents, substances or chemicals applied to clothing, skin or other surfaces for dissuading insects from the surface. They control and prevent the occurrence of insect-borne diseases such as West Nile, bubonic plague, dengue, Lyme, and malaria. Raw material such as ethyl hexanediol, metofluthrin, N-Diethyl-3-Methylbenzamide (DEET), and diethyl phthalate are used for making repellents. Based on their nature of application, repellents are sold as liquids, solids (sticks), pump sprays, creams and aerosols.

The global market for repellents has been mature due to the pervading breeding of mosquitoes and insects, and serious diseases afflicted by them. However, increasing affluence among the urban population for purchasing repellents as a precautionary measure against several diseases spread by mosquitoes has also contributed to the growth of the market.

Several growth factors such as increasing awareness about health and related diseases and reducing tolerance towards pest problems are expected to boost the demand for repellents. Furthermore, rising health consciousness and improvements in literacy in certain rural areas of developing countries have also fuelled the demand for repellents. However, growing health concerns regarding use of certain hazardous chemicals in repellents is expected to slow down the growth of the market.

Community outreach and establishment of disease prevention programs in emerging markets are expected to provide new opportunities for the growth of the market. North America was the largest consumer for repellents, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market on account of rising health awareness regarding certain diseases as well as various tie-ups between international and domestic manufacturers for expanding their product portfolio in the region.