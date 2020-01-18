Reporting and evaluation of recent developments in Active and Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market

In the presence of normal air, food products such as meat, poultry, fish, fruits, vegetables, and bakery products perish quickly due to biochemical reaction of oxygen with products, and the growth of microorganisms, which degrade the product quality.

In active and modified atmosphere packaging, edible goods and food products are packaged by bringing modification in their surrounding atmosphere by creating vacuum, flushing the optimum amount of gases, or by controlling permeability of the pack from outside gases and humidity. Thus, the primary objective of active and modified atmosphere packaging is to avoid and reduce product degradations that may be caused either by biochemical & enzymatic reactions or microbial actions over the product. By this method, the preservation of food can be done in its fresh state for a longer duration of time, without utilizing other costly preservation techniques such as canning, freezing, dehydration, and other processes.

The packaged food and pre-cut produce market, though unconsolidated, is a multi-billion dollar industry, which is experiencing high growth due to consumers’ growing interest in natural and organic products. Active and modified atmosphere packaging plays an important role in ensuring the freshness and quality of the products.

In view of the high rise in consumer demand for fresh-cut organic and natural products, demand for active and modified atmosphere packaging is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period of 2016-2024.

Fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, sea food, and similar commodity products need to be stored in their fresh state before they reach the retail market. Sometimes, these products are transported across longer distances, making a journey spanning several days and weeks before they enter the retail market for their consumption. To increase their shelf time and maintain their quality, the atmosphere in which they are stored is altered with the help of various technologies during packaging. Active and modified atmosphere packaging is one of the best preserving techniques in which specific seasoning agents are assimilated into the film polymer or within the packaging containers, which modify the atmosphere in which the products are stored. Growing consumer demand for natural and quality products are the major factor fueling growth of the active and modified atmosphere packaging market globally.

The global active and modified atmosphere packaging market is segmented on the basis of application, film type, gases, packaging type, and region. On the basis of application, the global active and modified atmosphere packaging market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, meat & poultry products, bakery products, sea food, and others. On the basis of film type, the global active and modified atmosphere packaging market is segmented into Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC), Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH), Polyamides (PA), cellulose based, biodegradable polymers, and others. On the basis of gases, the global active and modified atmosphere packaging market is segmented into oxygen, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and others. On the basis of packaging type, the global active and modified atmosphere packaging market is segmented into flexible packaging, rigid packaging, and active & intelligent packaging.

On the basis of regions, the global active and modified atmosphere packaging market is segmented into seven key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa.

Some of the key players in the global active and modified atmosphere packaging market include Apio, Inc., Multivac, Linde, and R.A. Jones.

