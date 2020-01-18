Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market – Future on Recent Innovation 2025 | Certes Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell EMC, Intel Corporation

The software defined perimeter (SDP) model is gaining significant momentum across the security community. A software defined perimeter outdoes the flaws of traditional tools by creating a dynamic, customized perimeter for each user. A SDP framework ensures that all endpoints that are attempting to access an infrastructure are authenticated and authorized prior to receiving access to any resources on the network.

SDP model creates an invisible screen in the system to protect against cyber-attacks, malicious software, and other threats. This framework enables organizations to provide a secure access to network based applications, services, and systems globally. Originated from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) model, SDP allows network access and links on need basis only to trusted devices and users.

The increasing need for advanced security technologies is the foremost factor for the increasing adoption of software defined perimeter among enterprises. Presently, the demand for SDP solutions is also being driven due to diverse enterprise applications such as cloud, virtual, on-premise, and hybrid. Software defined perimeter framework enable enterprises streamline operations pertaining to security of applications and authentication of users. A SDP framework allows a defined set of users to access information within the enterprise infrastructure.

Software defined perimeter solutions are increasingly being adopted by multiple end-use industries to serve the increasing demand for simplification in security infrastructure. Apart from this, the rising demand for cloud-based solutions is expected to augment the adoption of software defined perimeter solutions over the forecast period. On the flip side, lack of awareness of security breach and high prerequisites for deployment of SDP are restraining the growth of SDP market. Moreover, the increased adoption of freeway security applications are hampering this market’s growth.

The global software defined perimeter market is expected to be valued at US$12,247.9 mn by 2025 increasing from US$1,129.5 mn in 2016 expanding at a CAGR of 30.9% between 2017 and 2025.

Cloud-based Deployment Model to Stay Ahead

The global SDP market is segmented on the basis of application, end-use, component, deployment, and region. In terms of application, the global SDP market is categorized into security and authentication. Software and services are the component segments of the global software defined perimeter market.

By end-use, the global software defined perimeter market is divided into BFSI, manufacturing, defense, government, IT& telecom, healthcare, education and others. Among these, defense, government, IT& telecom, and BFSI are the key end-use segments contributing to the growth of SDP market.

In terms of deployment, SDP market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. Of the two, cloud-based deployment segment is expected to display healthy growth over the forecast period. This is because cloud-based solutions are scalable and are cost-effective, and in particular suitable for enterprises that require low-cost solutions.

Asia Pacific to Display Rapid Growth in Near Future

Based on geography, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are the segments into which the global SDP market is divided. North America holds the leading share over other regional segments in this market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to display rapid growth in the SDP market owing to the presence of small and medium-sized enterprises that mostly adopt cloud-based solutions.