Supporting Growth of Connected Data Ecosystems Drives Growth for Computer Peripherals Market

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘Computer Peripherals Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,’ the global computer peripherals market was valued at US$ 289.33 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Moreover, in terms of volume, the market is expected to reach 4.50 billion units by 2026. Rise in the adoption of computer peripherals in the residential sector is a significant growth driver for the computer peripherals market.

In 2017, North America constituted a significant share of about 33% of the overall global market. Further, significant demand for wireless computer peripheral devices is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market in Asia Pacific.

The advent of cloud computing has given rise to Big Data and enterprise mobility. This is supporting the growth of connected data ecosystems. This, in turn, is driving demand for digital storage capacity. Currently, the areas of enterprise data and user data are expanding at a robust pace. Demand for external storage devices to manage and store data is on the rise. This is fueling the computer peripherals market globally.

Moreover, technological advancements and ergonomic designs of computer peripherals are propelling the computer peripherals market. Connectivity technologies such as NFC, infrared, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi are offer computer gamers a smooth gaming experience. Wireless technologies are significantly proliferating across the commercial and industrial sectors. Applications such as industry presentations are driving demand for computer input devices such as mice and pens. These factors are likely to drive the computer peripherals market from 2018 to 2026.

Computer peripherals cover all the computer input, output, and storage devices. They are most often used for personal and office work. Computer peripheral input devices include keyboards, mice, presenters’ pens, image scanners, and webcams, among others.

Computer peripheral output devices primarily include printers, loudspeakers, and headphones. Further, computer peripheral storage devices comprise hard drives (HDD), sold state drives (SSD), compact discs, digital video discs (DVD), and USB flash drives. These are some of the major computer peripherals considered for the global computer peripheral market analysis.

Computer peripheral devices are evolving expeditiously. To meet changing consumer requirements and preferences, companies are investing in developing technologically advanced and ergonomic computer peripheral devices. Increase in disposable income, decrease in prices of consumer peripheral devices, rise in demand for external storage devices, and introduction of technologically advanced devices are primary factors driving the computer peripheral market globally. The market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

The storage computer peripherals segment is estimated to contribute significantly to revenue in the next few years. Technological advancement and efficiency benefits of SSD are anticipated to fuel the computer peripheral market growth globally. However, there are some factors that are hindering market growth. Rise in preference for mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets over desktop and laptops is expected to slow down the computer peripheral market in the near future.

The global computer peripheral market has been classified based on product, connectivity, and end-use, and region. In terms of product, the market has been segmented into input, output, and storage devices. The input devices segment has been further divided into keyboards, image scanners, webcams, and pointing devices. The output devices segment has been further categorized into printers, loudspeakers, and headphones.

The storage devices segment has been further divided into HDD, SDD, CD/DVD, and USB flash drives. Based on connectivity, the global computer peripheral market has been classified into wired and wireless computer peripherals. In terms of end-use, the market has been categorised into residential and commercial. In terms of region, the market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.