Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Forecast 2024 Top Trending 4 Business Companies -Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, Marriott International, Apollo Global Management (Diamond Resorts International), Hilton Grand Vacation Company

Instantaneous of Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market: The US vacation Ownership (timeshare) market witnessed an upsurge at a significant CAGR during the span of 5 years, i.e., 2012-2017 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next five years i.e. 2018-2022 tremendously.

The vacation Ownership market is the major segment of the travel and tourism industry, which can be segmented on the basis of the type of the timeshare properties into timeshare resorts and other timeshare units, which includes, privately-owned vacation homes, villas, cottages, apartments, condominiums and etc. Although, other timeshare units account the largest market share, timeshare resorts are gaining the momentum.

The major growth drivers for the US vacation ownership market are: timeshare sales metrics, property purchasing preferences, perception, travel and tourism industry and high net worth individual population and wealth. Despite the market is governed by various growth drivers, there are certain challenges faced by the market such, seasonality, dream vacation barriers, highly competitive environment and technical issues. Some of the recent trends in the market include the rise in the vacation ownership households, inventory levels and next generation of timeshare prospects.

Scope of Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market: The report titled The US Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market (2018-2022 Edition) provides an in-depth analysis of the US vacation Ownership market with detailed analysis of market size on the basis of value and volume along with the comprehensive examination of each of the major segments of the market, namely, timeshare resorts and other timeshare units.

The report provides detailed competitive landscape for the market on the basis of the number of resorts, contract sales and tour flow along with the major transactions during 2013-2017.

Growth of the overall US vacation ownership market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends. The competition in the US vacation ownership market is stiff and dominated by the big players like Wyndham Worldwide Corporation. Further, key players of the market Marriott International, Apollo Global Management (Diamond Resorts International) and Hilton Grand Vacation Company are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

