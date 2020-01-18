Wireless Temperature Monitoring Market Future Opportunities 2025

Wireless temperature monitoring systems are used in temperature-sensitive environment. They are used to track and record temperatures for a defined area. These systems are integrated with different sensors and electronic devices such as heat and alarm sensors. Wireless temperature monitoring system offers an extensive range of humidity sensors, temperature sensors, data logger, and Wi-Fi sensors.

Wireless temperature monitoring system can transfer and receive electrical signals from a temperature sensor without the use of wires. In this system, Wi-Fi is used to transfer and receive data from the Arduino Uno board (a microcontroller board), linked directly with temperature sensor and Wi-Fi shield. The device offers several benefits to consumers such as they can monitor the temperature from anywhere in the world at any time. For instance, it allows organizations to remotely monitor pharmacies, hospitals, laboratories, tissue banks, blood banks, dietary food services, and other important locations. Wireless temperature monitoring system provides facility in real-time, records historical data, automates internal monitoring procedures, and corrective actions connected with all alerts. Consequently, these systems help in complex monitoring of temperature-sensitive areas.

Rapid development and industrialization is leading to complex industrial processes. Rise in adoption of monitoring solutions in warehouses and manufacturing industries is expected to create high demand for wireless temperature monitoring systems across the world. Apart from this, rise in usage of the Internet and increase in data management complications have led to the widespread adoption of data centers, which in turn is fueling the demand for wireless temperature monitoring solutions across the globe. Moreover, e-commerce requires large number of storage houses and warehouses to control and maintain the temperature. Therefore, the evolving e-commerce market is also a major factor driving the growth of the wireless temperature monitoring market. In addition, rise in adoption of wireless temperature monitoring system in the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries is propelling the growth of the market. This is primarily due to the increasing requirement of proper maintenance of air temperature in the warehouses of these industries.

Key factors restraining the growth of the wireless temperature monitoring market include lack of skilled persons for operation of the system and high initial cost required for installing it.

Major trend in the global wireless temperature monitoring market includes increase in the demand for organic food. This is primarily because organic food is cultivated in glasshouses that need an optimal blend of humidity and temperature. Therefore, such highly regulated environments adopt wireless temperature monitoring systems with an aim to keep track of temperature in order to maximize crop production.

Based on end-use industry, the global wireless temperature monitoring market can be segmented into commercial, chemical & petrochemical, energy & power, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, electronics, e-commerce, and oil & gas. The monitoring solutions and sensors market for the energy & power industry is anticipated to witness noteworthy growth during the forecast period. This is largely due to the rapidly growing population and increasing demand for energy and power in developing markets such as Brazil, China, and India.

The wireless temperature monitoring market in North America is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the high adoption rate of wireless temperature monitoring system in manufacturing industries across the region. Furthermore, the positive growth of the wireless temperature monitoring market in Asia Pacific is expected to fuel the development of different industries and modifications of existing industries in emerging nations such as China and India. Therefore, Asia Pacific is also expected to bring potential growth opportunities to stir the wireless temperature monitoring market in the next few years.

Major players in the global wireless temperature monitoring market include Emerson Electric Co., IMC Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., SensoScientific,Inc., Kelsius, Honeywell International, Inc., Cooper-Atkins Corporation, DeltaTrak, Inc., imec Messtechnik, and Fluke.

