cDNA Synthesis Market by Segmentation, Key Vendors and Opportunities in 2027

Complementary DNA (cDNA) Synthesis has various application in bioinformatics as well as in genetics. cDNA is double-stranded DNA synthesized from a single stranded RNA. cDNA is mostly used for cloning eukaryotic genes in prokaryotes. It is used for transferring the cDNA which is used to code the protein to the donor cell when a specific protein in a cell fails to express that protein. The first step for many protocols in molecular biology is cDNA synthesis, notably gene expression analysis using real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR). The rest succeeding steps require the synthesis step produce cDNA with high reliability, accurately representing the target DNA. The cDNA synthesis kits has made reverse transcription relatively easier and faster with reproducible high quality. Two important considerations for choice of a kit for cDNA synthesis are the type of primers and the reverse transcriptase. cDNA is produced naturally by retroviruses (HIV, Immunodeficiency Virus, etc.) which is then integrated to the desired genome, so as to create a provirus. cDNA synthesis kits and enzymes have various application such as replace costly PCR cloning, synthesize cDNAs for which the corresponding mRNA sources are difficult to obtain, synthesize predicted genes/cDNAs, and synthesize hard-to-clone genes or cDNAs and others.

cDNA Synthesis Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global cDNA Synthesis market is driven by the rising incidence of infectious disease and chronic disease owing to rising aged population. According to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) In U.S., 117 Mn people had one or more chronic health conditions in 2012. Moreover, the increasing demand for molecular biology kits and enzymes products, advanced diagnosis techniques like gene expression and DNA sequencing is expected to boost the market growth in terms of revenue in forecast period. In addition to this increase in research and development expenditure by pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and increased discretionary funding in healthcare and genomics research is expected to driver cDNA synthesis market over forecast period. Growing awareness of applications of cDNA synthesis techniques is expected to provide high growth opportunities for the cDNA Synthesis products such as kits manufacturers over the forecast period. Moreover, technological developments and emphasis on specificity and sensitivity of the kits is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for cDNA synthesis product manufacturers. However, the temporal patterns of transcription makes and isolating full-length cDNA is still a major technical challenge it difficult to derive accurate cDNA synthesis is expected to hamper market growth over the forecast period.

cDNA Synthesis Market: Segmentation

The global cDNA synthesis market are segmented into product type, application and end user

Segmentation based on product type

Kits

Cloning and Mutagenesis

PCR

Sequencing

Others

Enzymes

Ligases

Phosphatases

Polymerases

Restriction Endonucleases

Others

Segmentation based on application

Cloning

Epigenetics

PCR

Restriction Digestion

Sequencing

Other Applications

Segmentation based on end user

Research Centers

Academic Institutes

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

CDNA Synthesis Market: Overview

Globally the cDNA Synthesis market is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period owing to increasing outsourcing of contract research globally. The growing demand for advanced diagnosis techniques such as gene expression and DNA sequencing is expected to drive revenue growth of the market, moreover increasing distribution network of manufacturers is expected to create high growth opportunities for the stakeholders of cDNA synthesis market.

CDNA Synthesis Market: Region – Wise Outlook

Regionally, cDNA Synthesis market is segmented into seven key regions, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA)

North America is expected to dominate the cDNA Synthesis market over the forecast period. Western Europe is expected to follow next after North America owing to increasing awareness of kits and enzyme products for cDNA synthesis in this region. Increasing application of cDNA synthesis in cloning, PCR, sequencing and others in APEJ and Japan is expected to boost demand for cDNA synthesis in these regions. Latin America is expected to follow next in terms of revenue growth owing to technological developments and introduction of new products from the local players. Emerging countries in MEA are also expected to witness significant growth in cDNA synthesis market over the forecast period.

CDNA Synthesis Market: Key Players

Some key players in peripheral embolization market are Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., TATAA Biocenter, Bioline, New England Biolabs., and others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

APEJ (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

