China Visible Light Communication Equipments Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the China Visible Light Communication Equipments market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. China Visible Light Communication Equipments market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global Visible Light Communication Equipments market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

China plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Visible Light Communication Equipments development status and future trend in China, focuses on top players in China, also splits Visible Light Communication Equipments by type and by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.

The major players in China market include

Avago Technologies Japan

Casio Computer

Fuji Television

Information System Research Institute

KDDI R&D Laboratories

Matsushita Electric Works

MoMoAlliance

Nakagawa Laboratories

NEC Communication Systems

NEC Corporation

NEC Lighting

Nitto Denko Corporation

NTT DoCoMo

Oi Electric

Samsung Electronics

Sharp Corporation

Sony Corporation

Sumitomo Mitsui Construction

Tamura Corporation

The Nippon Signal

The Tokyo Electric Power

Toshiba Corporation

Toyoda Gosei

Wasshoi

Geographically, this report splits the China market into six regions,

South China

East China

Southwest China

Northeast China

North China

Central China

Northwest China

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Fluorescent lights

Visible Light LEDs

Diode

Image Sensors

IR Emitters

Optocouplers

Others

On the basis of the end users/application, this report covers

Vehicle and Transportation

Defense and Security

Healthcare

Aviation

Mining

