Feed Phytogenics Market Analysis of Key Trends and Drivers Shaping Future Growth 2017 – 2027

The demand for feed phytogenics is high as it protects feed lipids from oxidative damage. Other beneficial properties of feed phytogenics are antifungal, antiviral, and antimicrobial properties helps in enhancing palatability, promote growth, and improve gut function. Feed phytogenics are also widely available as extracts or essential oils.

The global feed phytogenics market can be categorized based on type of livestock, type, and region. In terms of type, the global feed phytogenics market can be segmented into herbs & spices, oleoresins, essential oils, and others including echinacea, mucilage etc. Among these segments, the essential oils segment is projected to hold larger share in the global market.

The global feed phytogenics market provides key insights related to the market. It includes all the crucial parameters affecting the growth of the market and provides restraints that might deter market’s growth. Sizes of the individual markets and their growth prospects are presented in the regional analyses section. Key market players and their strategies are also discussed in the report.

Globally, the demand for feed phytogenics is high due to increasing livestock production and rising per capita income among the middle class. Growing demand for organic meat has also boosted the demand for this market. Therefore, rising meat consumption has significantly increased the need for feed additives. Moreover, various governments in developed economies are restricting the use of antibiotics that has supported the growth of feed phytogenics. Implementation of new technologies such as encapsulation of active ingredients has improved the efficiency of feed phytogenics, thus driving the market’s growth.

With respect to geography, North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific are the regions analyzed in the global feed phytogenics market. Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market and attain higher revenue share in the global feed phytogenics market in the coming years. China, India, and Japan are the key region contributing in the growth Asia Pacific feed phytogenics market.

Competitive landscape section presented in this report elucidates on the various business development strategies used by the players operating in the market. Information provided in this section benefits the investors and players to make well-informed decision. The Himalaya Drug Company, Synthite Industries, Doterra, DuPont Danisco, Dodson, Biomin Holding GmbH, and Horrell are some of the key players operating in the global feed phytogenics market. Mergers and acquisitions are the key strategy used by several players in the market. The main objective behind using this strategy is to expand their product portfolio, involves into strategic agreements, and use advanced technologies. This will expand the geographic reach of the players and will help them maintain their position in the market.