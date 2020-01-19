Fixed Telephony Service Market – Growing Trend of Digitization Excels Growth

The fixed telephony services involve the provision of additional voice services through physical media such as fiber optic cables or wires rather than wireless transmission technology. Fixed telephony services are also referred to as dedicated line services or landline services in day-to-day business. The technology involves the deployment, development, and application of telecommunication services for the purpose of electronic transmission of fax, voice, and data among distant users.

Furthermore, fixed telephony services allows individuals to call by using a phone system, i.e. PBX, IP network, and hosted telephony solutions. By using fixed telephony services, users are not stuck with one supplier of telephony hardware. Moreover, providers of fixed telephony services offer additional services to their customers instead of regulating their service offerings to DSL (Digital subscriber line) Internet services and fixed line.

A rise in the trend of digitization and increase in demand for data transmission through physical media worldwide are boosting the global fixed telephony service market. A rise in the need for faster Internet services and rise in demand for data centers are key factors driving the global fixed telephony service market.

The adoption of 3G and 4G and advancement of 5G worldwide are expected to offer attractive opportunities to the fixed telephony service market. Moreover, the integration of data and voice transmission services through physical media, which includes fiber optic cables or wires, is anticipated to boost the fixed telephony service market. However, lack of skilled technicians and high service costs are projected to restrain the growth of the global fixed telephony service market. Additionally, risk of service disruption and lack of flexibility are some of the additional factors expected to hinder the growth of the global fixed telephony service market. However, technological innovation and production of high-quality telephony products around the globe by existing and well-established manufacturers can overcome these restraints in the near future.

Based on the region, the global fixed telephony service market can be classified into North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America is expected to account for a key market share, followed by Asia Pacific. This is mainly due to a growing trend of digitization and presence of well-established and emerging players providing fixed telephony solutions and services.

The market in Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period, largely owing to continuous advancements in 5G technology and the adoption of fixed telephony services across different indsutries. Presence of emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India, increase in demand for broadband services, rise in disposable incomes, and rise in the population using fixed telephony are expected to provide attractive opportunities to the market.

Key players operating in the global fixed telephony service market are Comcast Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., AT&T Inc., BT Group plc. ,China Telecommunications Corporation, Liberty Global, CenturyLink Inc., Vodafone Idea Limited, SoftBank Corp., Telefonica, and America Movil among others. Moreover, key players are shifting toward a multifunction system by offering additional services such as television satellite connections and Internet broadband to their offering of fixed telephony services.