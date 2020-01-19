Global Depression And Seasonal Affective Disorder Therapeutics Market: Report on Recent Adoption, Analysed by Business Growth, Development Factors 2027

“The Latest Research Report Depression And Seasonal Affective Disorder Therapeutics Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Seasonal Affective Disorder is also referred as winter depression though it comes and goes in the winter season. The symptoms of the seasonal affective disorder often begin in autumn, when the days are getting shorter. This disorder mostly occurs in the month of December, January, and February. This disorder improves and disappears as spring and summer start. Seasonal affective disorder frequently happens due to reducing light exposure to sunlight during winter. The lack of sunlight might result improper working of the hypothalamus which may affect the production of melatonin and serotonin and also affects body’s internal clock.

The symptoms of season affective disorder are persistent loss of mood, irritability, loss of pleasure in doing everyday activities, feeling lethargic and sleepy during day. The seasonal affective disorder can be treated by three methods, psychological treatment, light therapy and medication. In psychological treatment, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and counseling are provided to the patient while light therapy can be done by two types: bright light treatment and dawn simulation. Medication treatment is done by prescribing the antidepressant such as SSRIs. The intake of SSRIs can lead to some side effect such as anxious, upset stomach and diarrhea.

Depression and Seasonal Affective Disorder Therapeutics Market: Drivers and Restraints

The major driving factors for depression and seasonal affective disorder therapeutics market is the rise in geriatric population and change in lifestyle of people. The technological development tends to manufacture of more efficient drugs for the treatment of depression and seasonal affective disorder also responsible for the rapid of this market. The increasing awareness among the people about seasonal affective disorder will propel the growth of this market in developing countries. Favorable reimbursement scenario and more improved distribution network in developed countries will boost the growth of depression and seasonal affective disorder therapeutics market. The growing market for generic drugs and more preference of patient for light therapy will hinder the growth of depression and seasonal affective disorder therapeutics market. The patent expiry for the majority of the drugs and several side effect by consumption of anti-depressant can also restraint the growth of depression and seasonal affective disorder therapeutics market.

Depression and Seasonal Affective Disorder Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

The global depression and seasonal affective disorder therapeutics market is classified on the basis of drug type, distribution channel and geographical region.

Based on drug type, depression and seasonal affective disorder therapeutics market is segmented into following:

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs)

Norepinephrine-dopamine reuptake inhibitor (NDRI)

Serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs)

Monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs)

Tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs)

Other

Based on distribution channel, depression and seasonal affective disorder therapeutics market is segmented into following:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Depression and Seasonal Affective Disorder Therapeutics Market: Overview

Depression and seasonal affective disorder therapeutics market is expected to show substantial growth over the forecast period. According to survey published in SAGE Publication, 10 % of U.S. population suffers from the seasonal affective disorder. Depression and seasonal affective disorder therapeutics market can be classified on the basis of drug therapy and distribution channel. Based on depression and seasonal affective disorder therapeutics market is classified as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, norepinephrine-dopamine reuptake inhibitor, serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, monoamine oxidase inhibitors, tricyclic antidepressants and other. The selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors are expected to dominate the major market in term of value over the forecast period. The major brands of SSRI’s which are dominating the on depression and seasonal affective disorder therapeutics market are Citalopram, Escitalopram, Fluoxetine, and Sertraline.

Depression and Seasonal Affective Disorder Therapeutics Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geographical region the depression and seasonal affective disorder therapeutics market is segmented into seven key regions, viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global depression and seasonal affective disorder therapeutics market due to a large number of population suffering from the seasonal affective disorder. After North America, depression and seasonal affective disorder therapeutics market is followed by Western Europe owing to advancement in technology and development of new drugs. In APEJ region India and China is will dominate the depression and seasonal affective disorder therapeutics market due to rise in geriatric population.

Depression and Seasonal Affective Disorder Therapeutics Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in depression and seasonal affective disorder therapeutics market identified across the value chain include Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi S.A., Eli Lilly and Company, Biogen Idec., Bristol-Myers Sqibb, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Novartis AG, Shire plc, AstraZenecaplc.

