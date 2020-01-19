Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market Is Expected to reach US$299.05 bn by 2020 | CAGR 3.40% – TMR

Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market: Snapshot

The global liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market demonstrates a fragmented and competitive vendor landscape due to the presence of a large number of players. The entry of new players is likely to intensify the competition in the market in the upcoming years. Key players in the market are focusing hard on branding and market positioning to stay ahead in the competition. Mergers and acquisitions and expansion of retail and distribution outlets are some other growth strategies that players in this market have resorted to.

One of the key growth drivers of the global LPG market is the ubiquitous usage of LPG as a cooking fuel in a number countries in Asia Pacific, Africa, and Latin America. The residential and commercial segment, primarily for cooking purpose, accounted for more than 60% of overall consumption of LPG in 2013. The increasing use of LPG as a transportation fuel, predominantly in Europe and the increasing use of LPG as a feedstock in petrochemical refineries is also having a positive bearing on this market.

A report by Transparency Market Research predicts the global LPG market to expand at a CAGR of 3.40% between 2014 and 2020, for the market to become worth US$299.05 bn by the end of 2020 increasing from US$ 233.83 bn in 2013.

Residential and Commercial End-use Segment to Remain Significant

The segments of the global LPG market depending upon source are refineries, non-associated gas, and associated gas. Amongst all, the segment of non-associated gas is expected to hold the leading share of the market over the forecast period.

In terms of end-use, the segments into which the global LPG market is divided are petrochemical and refinery, transportation, residential and commercial, industrial, and others. Of them, the segment of residential and commercial led in 2013 with a share of over 60% in the market. LPG is majorly used as a cooking fuel and also for lighting and eating in the residential and commercial segment.

Expansion of Trade Routes Makes North America Significant Export Market

From a geographical standpoint, the global LPG market is divided into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. Asia Pacific, among all, is expected to lead in terms of consumption accounting for 36.90% of the overall market by 2020. The growth of the region is driven by high consumption of LPG in China and India. Besides this, development of shale gas in China will lead Asia Pacific to emerge as a significant market for LPG production.

