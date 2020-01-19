Healthcare Microservices Market – Bolster Growth by Emergence of IoT Applications

A microservice is an independently deployable service that offers new techniques in application programming interfaces (API). It helps in developing more agile applications/software systems for customers. In other words, microservice is an architecture that helps in developing advanced software systems, emphasizing on arranging single function modules with precise actions and interfaces.

The microservice architecture permits the constant distribution and deployment of multifaceted applications, thus allowing healthcare organizations to enhance their productivity and business processes. Major capabilities offered by microservices to healthcare organizations include speed of delivery, accelerating innovation capabilities, and managing business operations efficiently.

The global healthcare microservices market is primarily driven by a rise in the requirement to enhance and support customer-oriented businesses as well as an ncrease in the requirement to increase project delivery speed. Furthermore, an increase in focus on enhancing the overall efficiency of healthcare organizations is a major factor that is anticipated to fuel demand for microservices in healthcare sector.

In addition, rise in the adoption of cloud-based microservices among healthcare organizations is likely to boost the healthcare microservices market in the near future. Additionally, a rise in the need for flexibility in developing and implementing business applications among enterprises is fueling demand for microservices across the world.

However, a rise in concerns regarding security and regulatory compliance is expected to restrain the global healthcare microservices market. Furthermore, reluctance to shift from traditional monolithic architecture to complex microservices is another major factor that is restraining the growth of the healthcare microservices market.

Nevertheless, the emergence of IoT applications and increase in the implementation of microservice architecture among healthcare organizations are anticipated to create significant opportunities for the healthcare microservices market. Furthermore, an increase in investments by leading market vendors with an aim to develop new applications and software as well as increase in awareness about the implementation of microservices is anticipated to create new opportunities for the growth of the healthcare microservices market.

The global healthcare microservices market can be segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, end-user, and region. Based on component, the healthcare microservices market can be classified into platforms and services. The services segment can be further classified into professional, managed, and outsourced services. In terms of deployment, the market can be segmented into cloud-based and on-premise.

The cloud-based segment can be further divided into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. Based on organization size, the market can be categorized into small & medium healthcare organizations and large healthcare organizations. In terms of end-user, global healthcare microservices market can be classified into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, life science organizations, and clinical laboratories.

In terms of region, the global healthcare microservices market can be segmented into North America, Middle East & Africa, South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The market in North America is estimated to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period. This is primarily due to a rise in demand for microservices among healthcare organization to efficiently manage business processes.

The healthcare microservices market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. This is primarily due to a rise in demand for enhancing service deployment and increase in emphasis on healthcare sector automation. Moreover, emerging countries such as China, Japan, and India are estimated to present attractive opportunities to the healthcare microservices market in the region.

Major players operating in the global healthcare microservices market are Amazon Web Services Inc., CA Technologies, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Ltd., IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Microsoft Corporation, MuleSoft, INC., NGINX Inc., Oracle Corporation, Pivotal Software, Inc., Salesforce.com., Software AG, Syntel, Inc., and Tata Consultancy Services Limited.