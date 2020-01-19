Interstitial Lung Disease Treatment Market: Huge Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on “Interstitial Lung Disease Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027”

Interstitial lung disease (ILD) is a general category that includes many different lung conditions. All interstitial lung diseases affect the interstitium, a part of the lung’s anatomic structure. The interstitium is a lace-like network of tissues that extends throughout both lungs. The interstitium provides support to the lung’s microscopic air sacs (alveoli). Tiny blood vessels travel through the interstitium, allowing gas exchange between blood and the air in the lungs. The disease affects the lungs in three ways. First, the lung tissue is damaged. Second, the interstitium becomes inflamed. Finally, fibrosis (scarring) begins in the alveoli (air sacs) and interstitium, and the lung becomes stiff, making it difficult to breathe. Interstitial lung disease treatment includes a diverse collection of illnesses with a variety of causes, treatments, and prognoses. Individuals who suffer from interstitial lung disease often have difficulty breathing and moving from place to place due to a consistent feeling of shortness of breath. Disorders classified under interstitial lung disease are often characterized by scarring of the lung’s delicate tissues and a dry, pestering cough. Interstitial lung disease is caused by environmental factors, removing these triggers can slow the progression of the disease and damage to the lungs.

Interstitial Lung Disease Treatment Market: Dynamics

Registries of the epidemiology of different interstitial lung disease have been compiled in several countries. However, they remain scarce due to the difficulties that arise in obtaining a specific diagnosis as many of these conditions are rare. More than 250,000 people have been diagnosed with interstitial lung disease in the United States, and nearly five million people have been diagnosed worldwide. It is estimated that more than 41,000 patients die each year from interstitial lung disease worldwide. The outlook for patients with interstitial lung disease varies depending on the underlying cause of the disease. There is no absolute cure for interstitial lung disease available as yet. A large portion of the treatment is directed to provide temporary relieve to the patients. Failure to provide a complete cure and limited treatment options are considered as major setbacks of the market. Limited drug options with low efficiency are further hindering the growth of the global interstitial lung disease treatment market. UCSF has an active research program conducting both clinical and basic research in the pathogenesis of lung fibrosis. Through the generosity of patients, who collaborate with world-class physician scientists, they have developed a better understanding of the fundamental, cellular and molecular mechanisms of interstitial lung disease. The clinical research involves both observational studies and clinical trials that use the knowledge gained in basic research to study the benefits of novel treatments in patients with lung fibrosis.

Interstitial Lung Disease Treatment Market: Segmentation

On the basis of treatment, the interstitial lung disease treatment market can be segmented into:

Antifibrotics

Corticosteroids

Cytotoxic Drugs

Lung Transplant

Oxygen Therapy

Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Others

On the basis of end user, the interstitial lung disease treatment market can be segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Rehab Centers

Others

Antibiotics may be given if a bacterial infection is responsible for the condition. Management of the underlying disease process is also essential in a person with interstitial lung disease related to these conditions. If the disease is thought to involve hypersensitivity, then the best therapy is avoidance of this offending substance. Depending on the severity of the symptoms, respiratory support, including supplemental oxygen and even ventilator support, may be required. Respiratory therapists may be part of a treatment team with the goal of improving day to day function. Smoking cessation is an essential part of the treatment for anyone with interstitial lung disease.

Interstitial Lung Disease Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa in which North America holds a major share of the market for interstitial lung disease treatment followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. However, the increasing incidence of lung disease, coupled with unmet medical needs, is likely to make way for the adoption of interstitial lung disease treatments. The rise in government initiatives to increase awareness regarding lung disorders among consumers in this region is also projected to propel the Asia Pacific market for interstitial lung disease treatment. Countries such as the U.S., France, Britain, Germany and Canada, have accounted for a healthy demand for interstitial lung disease treatment attributed to the increasing number of incidence of the disease in these countries.

Interstitial Lung Disease Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the hospitals and clinics providing treatment for interstitial lung disease treatment are Cleveland, Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Stanford Health Care, and UCSF Medical Center. Over the past decade, the definition of interstitial lung disease and thus enrollment criteria for this disease have become more specific. However, study design remains a challenge as there is continued debate on what constitutes a clinically meaningful endpoint.

