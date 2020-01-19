Ischemic Cerebral Stroke Prevention Therapeutics Industry Is Set to Boom in 2019 And Coming Years

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on “Ischemic Cerebral Stroke Prevention Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027”

When an obstruction occurs in the blood vessel that supplies blood to the brain, it is known as ischemic stroke. This stroke accounts for around 87 percent of the total stroke cases and the main cause leading to ischemic stroke is uncontrolled hypertension. Basically, ischemic stroke is due to weak blood vessel, which gets rupture and leads to blood spill into the brain tissue. There are two types of ischemic cerebral strokes namely embolic or thrombotic. During atherosclerosis, when artery is blocked by a blood clot, resulting into fatty deposits. However, when a blood clot is formed outside the brain and then travels to the blood stream, it is known as embolus (emboli) stroke. Globally, technological advancements leading to development of advanced surgical devices coupled with increasing prevalence of ischemic strokes among people has led to demand for better and efficient stroke management or treatment. Major goal of ischemic cerebral stroke prevention to restore flow of blood as quickly as possible. Conventional ischemic stroke treatments include intravenous thrombolytic therapy and intra-arterial mechanical thrombectomy, which includes stent retriever devices. According to American Stroke Association, few recommendations related to prevention of ischemic cerebral stroke include sleep apnea screening, smoking cessation, and usage of anticoagulants orally especially patients suffering with non-valvular atrial fibrillation.

It is essential to prevent the stroke as this is the deadly condition and is an age related. This can be basically controlled in two ways, Primary Prevention of Stroke and the other is Secondary Prevention of Stroke.

Primary Prevention of Stroke can be done with the administration of antihypertensive drugs, anticoagulants-warfarin; antiplatelet agents, and statins. The prominent cause of Ischemic Cerebral Stroke are smoking, hypertension, Diabetes, Sickle cell disease, Body fat etc. There are also some home primary remedies like self-monitoring of blood pressure in hypertensive patients and proper sleep.

Ischemic Cerebral Stroke Prevention Therapeutics Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increase in the number of cerebral stroke cases across the globe coupled with high prices for AIS therapy contribute towards significant growth of ischemic cerebral stroke prevention therapeutics market worldwide. In addition, growing prevalence of acute ischemic strokes among young population is anticipated to fuel the demand for surgical procedures, thereby in order to avoid the surgery demand for ischemic cerebral stroke prevention therapeutics will grow significantly in the next five to six years. However, limited availability of efficient drugs is restricting the market growth. Also, ischemic attack survivors are prone to another attack, thereby increased morbidity and mortality. This is leading to increased concerns for prevention therapeutics, resulting in overall ischemic cerebral stroke prevention therapeutics market growth.

Ischemic Cerebral Stroke Prevention Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

The global market for ischemic cerebral stroke prevention therapeutics is broadly classified on the basis of drug type, and end user.

Based on drug type, the ischemic cerebral stroke prevention therapeutics market has been segmented as follows:

Anticoagulation Therapy

Warfarin

Heparin

Revascularization

Reperfusion

Eminase

Retavase

Streptase

Others

Antiplatelet

Aspirin

Clopidogrel

Dipyridamole

Ticlopidine

Neuroprotective

Acetyl-L-carnitine

Citicoline (CDP-Choline)

Others

Based on end user, theischemic cerebral stroke prevention therapeutics market has been segmented as follows:

Hospitals

Clinics

Palliative Care

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Ischemic Cerebral Stroke Prevention Therapeutics Market: Overview

The global ischemic cerebral stroke prevention therapeutics market is expected to expand at healthy CAGR owing to increasing awareness for prevention of ischemic cerebral strokes prevention across the world. Among end users, hospital end user segment is expected to account for maximum share due to requirement of advanced healthcare infrastructure and low cost.

Ischemic Cerebral Stroke Prevention Therapeutics: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the global intravenous ultrasound systems market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Among all the regions, North America will continue to lead the global market for ischemic cerebral stroke prevention therapeutics. This is attributed to increasing cerebral stroke cases in the region. Geriatric population in Europe and Asia Pacific, who are prone to cerebral stroke offer opportunity for ischemic cerebral stroke prevention therapeutics market in the regions.

Ischemic Cerebral Stroke Prevention Therapeutics: Key Players

Key players operating in the global intravenous ultrasound systems market are Johnson & Johnson (Cordis Corporation), Boston Therapeutics, Inc., Edge Therapeutics, Inc., Zocere, Inc., Lundbeck, ThromboGenics, Vernalis, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Boehringer Ingelheim.

