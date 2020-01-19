Point Of Care CT Imaging Emerging Markets in Developing Countries

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on “Point Of Care CT Imaging Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027”

Point of care CT imaging system is a portable computed tomography system used near the point of care. These CT scan system provides immediate diagnosis and lesser radiation as compared to conventional CT units, also these systems are low cost and easy to install. These systems are increasingly being used in clinics and hospitals to provide quality care to the patients at affordable cost as point of care CT imaging systems can decrease the number of hospital visits and leads to decrease in the treatment and diagnostic cost of the patient. The scanners has been designed to image wide range of acute diseases, also the systems are being increasing used in ICU and CCU for providing a quick scan during emergency procedures. There as increasing number of players in point of care CT imaging market as the compact CT scanners can now be installed and operated even in small clinics, also they have same accuracy as the full-sized CT scan system.

Point of care CT Imaging Market: Drivers and Restraints

Point of care CT Imaging market is growing, this is attributed to increasing prevalence of neurological and musculoskeletal conditions. Also increasing usage of compact CT systems in Otorhinolaryngology leads to increasing demand of point of care CT imaging systems. Factors such as low cost of these systems along with ease of instalment and operability is expected to contribute significantly to the point of care CT imaging market revenue in the near future. In addition to this, growing healthcare expenditure, and rising insurance coverage also aids the growth of point of care CT imaging market as increasing number of physicians and radiologists are opting for these compact CT scanners. Also, availability of newer and advanced CT scan systems drives the Point of care CT Imaging market, giving enormous opportunities to the vendors within this market. However limited scanning applications along with exorbitant pricing of imaging tests through CT scan i.e. cost of procedure might hamper the revenue growth of point of care CT imaging market over the forecast period

The Point of care CT Imaging market is segment based on the application and end user

Point of care CT Imaging market is segmented into following types:

By Application Type

Neurology

Musculoskeletal

Respiratory

ENT

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Radiology Centers

Clinics

Point of care CT ImagingMarket: Overview

Point of care CT imaging market is expected to grow at a significant rate, over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to perform well over the forecast period due to increasing number of patients suffering from musculoskeletal and neurological diseases along with the availability of more technically advanced diagnostic options available in the market. Also the Point of care CT Imaging market is expanding globally due to increasing distribution partnerships among point of care CT imaging systems manufactures. The Point of care CT Imaging market is expected to grow with a fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing number of radiology centers opting for compact and portable CT scanners, also increasing inclination of the radiologists towards these scanners is anticipated to fuel the demand for these scanners over the forecast period. Increasing competition among major companies in the market to develop advanced systems which provides increased precision and accuracy during the diagnostic procedures drives the point of care CT Imaging market towards the growth curve.

Point of care CT Imaging Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic region, the point of care CT Imaging market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is the largest regional market owing to high patient awareness levels regarding various diagnostic procedures available in the market, increasing healthcare expenditure and relatively larger number of R&D exercises pertaining new product launch and marketing etc. these factors contribute for significant revenue generation from the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR because of increasing prevalence of various diseases which leads to increase in the diagnostic procedures. Also increasing number of radiology centers in the region is expected to boost the revenue growth of point of care CT imaging market throughout the forecast period.

Point of care CT Imaging Market: Key Players

Some players of Point of care CT Imaging market includes Xoran Technologies, LLC., SOREDEX, Carestream Health, CurveBeam, SCANCO Medical AG, Planmed, NeuroLogica Corp., GENORAY Co., Ltd. whereas some and regionalplayers also have a significant presence in point of care CT Imaging market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

