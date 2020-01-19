Protein Labeling Market Is Expecting Revolutionary Growth in 2019 and Coming Years

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on “Protein Labeling Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027”

Molecular labels are often required in biological research, where the molecular labels are attached covalently attached to the desired protein to simplify the detection and purification of the labeled protein and their binding associates. Protein labeling technologies covalently attach different protein molecules such as biotin, enzymes, fluorophores and radioactive isotopes to the desired protein target. Different types of labels are available depending on the various uses for certain definite applications. Therefore, the type of protein label and the labeling technology must be sensibly considered for every application.

Global Protein Labeling Market- Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product type, the Global Protein Labeling market can be segmented into,

Probes

Biotin

Active Site Probes (enzymes as the target of labeling)

Enzyme Conjugates (enzyme reporters as the detection tag)

Fluorescent Probes

Labels

On the basis of technology, the Global Protein Labeling market can be segmented into

In vitro Labeling

In vivo Labeling

Bioorthogonal Labeling

On the basis of application, the Global Protein Labeling market can be segmented into

western blotting

Immunohistochemistry

Flow Cytometry

ELISA

FRET

Immunofluorescence

On the basis of end-user, the Global Protein Labeling market can be segmented into,

Research Labs

Immuno-Biochemistry Labs

Contract Research Organization

Academic Institutes

Others

On the basis of Region, the Global Protein Labeling market can be segmented into,

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Global Protein Labeling Market- Market Dynamics:

The different proteins can be labeled with tags all through the synthesis process. Depending on the type of protein and its conjugates, protein labels are selected for labeling with respect to the application. However, based on the protein modification and if any costly purification services are required to be purchased for custom proteins, they can be expensive. Earlier, radioactive isotopes were used for protein labeling. But with time and regulatory policies, demand for non-radioactive labels is on the rise. The Protein labeling market is experiencing a growth because of rise in genome and enzymology research work, in the field of disease diagnostics, increase in the health care expenditure and increasing government funding and investments in research and development in the molecular biology field. However, lack of trained professionals and increasing competition in the protein labeling market has adversely affected the market growth. The developing and emerging economies may support the market and offer newer growth prospects for the companies involved in the protein labeling market.

Global Protein Labeling Market-Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the protein labeling market has been segmented into North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Regionally, North America and Western Europe are the largest markets for Protein Labeling and these regions are anticipated to maintain their dominance during the forecast period. Dominance of North America was due to increasing prevalence of diseases, risingpopularity of labeling devices, and increasing funding for R&D in the life sciences. Rising genomic research is the important driving factor of the protein labeling market in North America. Western Europe held the second largest share of the global protein labeling market. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is the most progressive market for protein labeling. Increasing health care spending is projected to drive the market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan. This growth is mainly attributed to factors such as untapped opportunities, improving health care infrastructure, and increasing awareness about available diagnosticprocedures. Furthermore, the Protein Labeling market in Latin America is likely to expand at a significant CAGR. Brazil and Mexico are driving the Protein Labeling market in the region due to favorable initiatives taken by the respective governments. Moreover, rising research and development would fuel market growth in LatinAmerica.

Global Protein Labeling Market- Major Players:

Currently, the global Protein Labeling market is highly competitive owing to the involvement of many established players. Some of the key players in the global Protein Labeling market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Promega Corporation, GE Healthcare, Enzo Biochem, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., New England Biolabs, LI-COR, Inc., Kaneka Corporation and Vector Laboratories, among others.

