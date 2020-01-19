Tea Seed Oil Market Overview Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape 2017 – 2027

Tea seed oil is an oil extracted from the seeds of Camellia sinenses. It is produced by cold pressed method which increases its nutritional value making more popular amongst people. Tea seed oil is rich in antioxidants and vitamin E. Tea seed oil contains Monounsaturated fatty acids which tends to make them one of the healthy oils used for cooking purpose. Tea seed oil has high smoke point and therefore is preferred for deep frying purposes.

Apart from being used as edibles, tea seed oils are also used for cosmetic purpose. It is known to have anti-ageing properties which makes it popular amongst the women. Tea seed oil grows majorly in East Asia and Sothern China but has a big demand globally. The beneficial properties and wide application of tea seed oil is observed to expand its global market.

Tea seed oil market can be segmented on the basis of applications, end-users, distribution channels and regions. Based on the applications, tea seed oil market is segmented into retail, food industries, cosmetic industries and others. Due to the high smoke point, vitamin E content and high monounsaturated fatty acid content, the food processing applications of tea seed oil is wide. Tea seed oil can be used in dips, preparation of sauce and in salad dressing and hence the industrial food market of tea seed oil is expected to grow at a higher rate.

On the basis of end user the tea seed oil market is segmented into two major segments, Industries and consumers. Industry is further segmented into food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Due to the increasing health concerns consumer based oil seed market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR which will help increase the tea seed oil demand globally. Furthermore, based on the distribution channel, tea seed oil market is segmented into wholesaler retailers, online retail, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Based on the increasing popularity of natural products available easily in the markets, the global market share of supermarkets/hypermarkets is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Depending on geographic regions global tea seed oil market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MEA.

The global of tea seed oil is found to be dominated majorly by China, both on the production and consumption side. However, the market of tea seed oil is found to be increasing at a high CAGR in North America. The increasing demand of tea seed oil is contributed mainly due to its medicinal and cosmetic applications and also because it is a natural plant based product. Overall, the tea seed market is expected to have a positive growth.

Tea seed oil is rich in MUFA (Monounsaturated fatty acids) and has a lower trans-fatty acid content which makes it a healthier option amongst other available oils. Monounsaturated fatty acids are known to lower the risks of cardiovascular diseases. Hence an increased population of people have now started its consumption. Due to increased health awareness, people are now inclining more towards living a healthy life style, their preferences are now shifted towards consuming healthy food products which is helping to fuel up market of tea seed oil all over the globe.

The high smoke point of tea seed oil makes it a better substitute of other oils in food. The high smoke point makes the tea seed oil more favorable as the nutritional value of the oil will not be lost easily. The vitamin E content of tea seed oil helps in its potent application is hair products. Also, the anti-ageing property of tea seed oil makes it popular more amongst the female population which act as a key driver in expanding tea seed oil market globally and prominently. The demand of healthy, herbal and natural products in the present generation are the key drivers of the tea seed oil market.