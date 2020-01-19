Telepresence Robots Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis

With growing advantage in technologies such as artificial intelligence and modern engineering, the robotics industry is shaping a significant growth in terms of market share. Telepresence robots are one of the innovative examples of advancement in technology. They are known by various terms such as skype on wheels, virtual presence robots or remote presence robots.

Telepresence Robots Market with the help of components such as cameras, speakers, microphones, and sensors, provide a platform to the user for remote communications, and they can be controlled by using smartphones, and tablets. With the help of these components, people can view, hear and interact with the robot operator located at remote location.

Corporate, healthcare, medical, and education institutes are the major potential market of telepresence robots market worldwide. In medical sector, the capability of telepresence robots of providing a virtual remote presence enables the doctors to assist their patients located at different location without physically going to that place. Similarly, in corporate, a business owner can access to his/her various operations, can attend conferences or meetings, can monitor their teams, by simply operating a telepresence robot placed to that office premise. It can also help in managing distant education. Students, due to sickness, with the help of telepresence robot, can attend their classes from their native place also.

Telepresence robots has wide adoption in healthcare and medical sector worldwide which is one of the major driving factors for the growth of the market in coming years. Advancement in artificial intelligence technology, increasing usage of smartphones, and increasing trend of bringing automation into operations by enterprises are some other factors fueling the market growth of telepresence robots in coming years. However, high cost of manufacturing of robots as well of their installation & maintenance is expected to hamper the market adoption of telepresence robots in coming years. Further, development in high speed network such as 4G, and 5G is a fruitful opportunity for telepresence robot market to register significant growth in coming years. Whereas, technical complexities, and lack of secured communication protocols are some of the major challenge faced by the vendors.

Key players

Market Research Future has identified following key players in Telepresence Robots market- AMY Robotics, AXYN Robotique, MantaroBot, Suitable Technologies, Double Robotics, VGo Communications (a subsidiary of Vecna), Xandex (took over production and sale of the Kubi from Revolve Robotics), Anybots Collaborate i/o, SuperDroid Robots, Adept MobileRobots, Ava Robotics (a subsidiary of iRobot), Orbis Robotics, Inbot Technology Ltd., Endurance, Giraff Technologies, and FutureRobot.

Market Trends:

In January 2018, Suitable Technologies Inc. unveils an upgraded telepresence robot named as “BeamPro2” capable of providing advanced features for remote communication application. Further, with this innovative product, the company is targeting SMEs as well as Fortune 500 companies working in the verticals such as technology, education, manufacturing and healthcare.

Regional analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR) has covered following countries in regional analysis – U.S, Canada and Mexico telepresence robots market in North America. Germany, U.K, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe telepresence robots market in Europe. China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America telepresence robots market in the Rest of the world.

North America is leading the market of telepresence robots, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific. North America is the early adopter of telepresence robots to serve applications such as personal assistance, home care, and distant education. U.S. is currently dominating the market as majority of the revenue has been generated by the key players located in this country. Also, advanced infrastructure, developed network technologies, and high technical skills are some other factors fueling the market growth of telepresence robots in U.S in coming years. Canada, and Mexico telepresence market are also expected to gain high momentum during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Telepresence Robots market is projected to grow with highest CAGR during forecast period 2018-2023. China, Japan, and South Korea are the leading market in Telepresence Robots in the region. China and South Korea is investing heavily in developing automation technologies for industries such as healthcare, and education, which is one of the prime driving factors for the adoption of telepresence robots in these countries. India, and Singapore is also expected to become a significant market for telepresence robots in coming years.

Segmentation

The global telepresence robots market is segmented into components, type, end-user and region.

By component, telepresence robots market is segmented into camera, displays, speakers, microphone, and sensors & control systems.

By type, telepresence robots market is segmented into stationary and mobile.

By end-user, the telepresence robots market is segmented into education, healthcare, corporate, medical, manufacturing and others.

By region, the Telepresence Robots market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world.

