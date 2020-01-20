3D Reconstruction Technology Market Trends in 2019 | Study by TMR

3D reconstruction technology include tools that provide a three dimensional framework/prototype of the specific operation or product. These designing tools help project managers, site engineers as well as site laborers to clearly understand the product/ operation in a virtualized environment so that during the actual work process, the risk of error can be minimized and total cost of production can be optimized. 3D reconstruction technology combines traditional computer aided design (CAD) and 3D modelling in order to design, visualize, and simulate digital representation of the physical and functional characteristics of a structure over its life cycle. These tools and services are widely used in various industry verticals including healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and oil and gas.

3D scanning based 3D reconstruction technology segment to expand rapidly during the forecast period

TMR believes that 3D scanning based 3D reconstruction technology type is expected to grow at an exponential rate from the year 2019. The reason for this is growing application of 3D scanning based technology in autonomous vehicles. Demand for 3D scanning technology is expected to surge due to increase in the number of autonomous vehicle projects around the globe. More and more automotive manufacturers are deploying this technology since 3D scanning helps in accurate 3D depth measurement for autonomous vehicles.

Gaming and entertainment application to be a major revenue generating segment by 2027

The major application area of 3D reconstruction technology is expected to be gaming and entertainment. The use of 3D reconstruction technology is growing due to the increased use of 3D animation in mobile applications, games, and movies around the globe. Medical is expected to be the second most attractive application segment for 3D reconstruction technology by 2027. In medical application, 3D reconstruction technology is used for medical image analysis. In addition, it offers improved accuracy due to multi view aggregation and helps to plan, simulate, and guide medical procedures. Civil engineering is also an important application area of 3D reconstruction technology and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, 2019-2027.