Adipic Acid Market: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast of 2023

Global Adipic Acid Industry

The global adipic acid market is expected to grow at CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2018-2023). A wide range of adipic acid applications are driving the adipic acid market. Mechanical properties such as durability, strength and light weight make adipic acid a significant important material in the day to day life. Adipic acid is widely used as raw material for the manufacturing of Nylon 66. Nylon 66 is the largest application market for adipic acid. The automobile industry is the largest consumer market of the nylon 66. Increased demand from the automobile sector is driving the adipic acid market.

The adipic acid application market has been segmented into two major categories which are Nylon 66 and plasticizers. The adipic acid market is also categorized on the basis of end-user markets such as the automobile, construction, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture materials, and electronics. North America (US and Canada), Europe (western Europe and rest of Europe), APAC (India, china and japan) are major geographies which are included in this report. North America is the largest consumer market for the adipic acid market, however, APAC is the fastest growing market for adipic acid due to huge emerging demand from India, China and Japan and rising demand of adipic acid in varied domains such as agriculture, consumer goods and automobile. Key companies which are profiled in the report includes Asahi Kasei, Ascend Performance Materials, BASF, Bioamber, Shenma Group Co. Ltd., Finetech Industry Ltd., Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Invista, Lanxess Ag, Liaoyang Petrochemical, Petro China Company Limited, Radici, Rennovia Inc., Rhodia, Shangdong Haili, Solvay Chemicals, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Tractus Company Ltd. and Verdezyne Inc.

Research Methodology and tools

The market study of global adipic acid has been incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analysing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behaviour and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include

• Financial/annual reports of companies involved in the market

• Forward looking statement of key global adipic acid market players

• Authentic Public Databases

• Average cost analysis of services on the basis of geography

• Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalogue.

The report is intended for global adipic acid market players, potential entrants, diagnostic laboratories, healthcare provider, universities for overall market insights. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, market determinants and competitive landscape. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market segments

• Global Adipic Acid Market Research and Forecast by application

• Global Adipic Acid Market Research and Forecast by end user

The Report Covers:

• Comprehensive research methodology of global adipic acid market

• In-depth analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global adipic acid market

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global adipic acid market

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

